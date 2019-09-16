Canada's Rail Safety Award winners for 2019 - Railway Association of Canada

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Railway Association of Canada (RAC) today announced the winners of its 2019 Safety Awards which recognize RAC members for their outstanding contributions to rail safety.

"Canada's railways are among the safest in North America and these awards reflect their ongoing commitment to employee safety and that of all Canadians," said Marc Brazeau, President and CEO, Railway Association of Canada.

RAC's Safety Awards are released annually. Winners are chosen from member submissions.

Rail safety award winners:

CN for its Automated Inspection Portals (AIP) which aims to modernize the railcar inspection process by pairing high resolution imaging hardware with artificial intelligence. Using the latest machine vision applications, the system complements current manual inspections and helps CN's expert carmen maintain its fleet with more efficiency, leading to a safer and more reliable railway. (Category: Class 1 Freight)

"CN is pleased to receive RAC's safety award for our Automated Inspection Portals, which aim to modernize railcar inspection processes and enhance rail safety." - Jim Sokol, Vice-President, Mechanical, CN

Metrolinx for its Safety Charter that outlines three simple promises each employee makes to foster a stronger safety culture. These promises are in play 24/7/365 and not just when an employee is at work. (Category: Passenger – intercity, tourist, commuter).

"Metrolinx is delighted to win an RAC safety award for our Safety Charter. We are committed to keeping everyone safe and our employees work hard to achieve this very important objective each and every day. Our Safety Charter outlines three simple promises to help us build a stronger safety culture inside and outside of the organization." - George Bell, Vice-President Safety & Security, Metrolinx

Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc. for its efforts to increase employee vigilance and reduce the potential for injury from the movement of rolling stock. Bulletin # GWCI-52 defines a Position of Safety and improves operating procedures for shoving trains in accordance with Canadian Rail Operating Rule 115. (Category: Non-Class 1 Freight).

"Genesee & Wyoming Canada is proud to win RAC's safety award for the second year in a row. This year's submission to increase employee vigilance and reduce the potential for injury from the movement of rolling stock helps ensure the safety of our personnel." - Louis Gravel, President, Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc.

About the Railway Association of Canada

The Railway Association of Canada (RAC) represents more than 60 freight and passenger railway companies that move 84 million passengers and $310 billion worth of goods in Canada each year. RAC advocates on behalf of its members and associate members to ensure that the rail sector remains globally competitive, sustainable and, most importantly, safe. Learn more at www.railcan.ca.

