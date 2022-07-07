Canada's Premiers to discuss health care, affordability issues and economic renewal, as British Columbia hosts Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers

VICTORIA, BC, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers will meet July 11 and 12 at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria.

"I am delighted to welcome my colleagues, Canada's Premiers, to the City of Gardens," said British Columbia Premier John Horgan, Chair of the Council of the Federation. "This in-person meeting, our first since 2019, will allow us to collaborate on the key issues facing Canadians."

Premiers will focus their discussions on health care, including the urgent need to resolve the funding shortfall facing our health care systems. They will also discuss affordability issues and economic recovery.

"The problems Canadians experienced in accessing health care services during the pandemic have intensified strains in our health systems that will continue unless the federal government significantly increases its share of the costs of health care. Canadians must have the confidence that their health care systems will provide the services they need. There can be no further delay in having this vital conversation with the federal government," said Horgan.

A closing news conference is planned for the afternoon of July 12.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

For further information: Media enquiries may be directed to: Lindsay Byers, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier, Government of British Columbia, (778) 678-5539, [email protected]