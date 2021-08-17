OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Ahead of the federal election, Premiers* today released a letter to all federal party leaders asking them to provide a clear and transparent commitment on the issue of health care sustainability.

"Health care is the number one priority of Canadians and they deserve to know that health care services will be there when they need them. Premiers are unified in their request for the federal government to commit to being a stronger financial partner for health care by increasing its share of support through the Canada Health Transfer", said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Chair of the Council of the Federation.

Provinces and territories currently pay for 78% of health care costs and, if nothing is done, the federal share will continue to decline. Premiers have called on the federal government to immediately increase its share of health care costs from 22% to 35% of total health care spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing stresses in Canada's health care system and risks leaving a legacy of longer wait times, and increased mental health and addictions challenges. Provinces and territories have taken extensive steps to manage these challenges, however, on-going, long-term federal support is needed. Premiers are calling upon all federal party leaders to commit to immediate and ongoing increases in the Canada Health Transfer to help address these and other important needs in provincial/territorial health systems.

________________________________ * Nova Scotia's participation has been limited due to a provincial election on August 17, 2021.

