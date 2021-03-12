OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's Premiers1 today launched a podcast dedicated to sharing promising practices in mental health and addictions and reducing the stigma of mental illness. The podcast, entitled Promising Practices, will consist of 13 episodes. Each episode will profile an innovative program or initiative in one of the provinces and territories, with a focus on rural, remote and Northern communities.

Led by the Premiers of Yukon and Saskatchewan, as part of the Council of the Federation's symposium on mental health and addictions, all Premiers look forward to sharing stories from across the country with Canadians via podcast.

"Now more than ever, it is critical to continue an open and honest conversation about wellness across Canada and particularly in our Northern and remote communities. We look forward to sharing the podcast with a broad audience," said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver.

"Mental health and addictions issues continue to impact many Canadians. The steps taken to protect Canadians from COVID-19 have brought greater focus to these issues," said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Podcast episodes will be released on a regular basis between March and June 2021. Today marks the release of the first podcast from Yukon, featuring Mental Wellness Hubs which are responding to the unique needs of local communities and employing local and traditional healing activities.

Listeners are invited to tune in to the podcast at canadaspremiers.ca or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.



1 Newfoundland and Labrador is operating in a caretaker period due to a provincial election.

