Canada's Premiers Announce Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers are pleased to announce the Council of the Federation (COF) Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care. Presented in each province and territory for initiatives that positively impact mental health and addictions care, this one-time award will recognize and support individuals and organizations excelling in the field.

"Mental health and addictions challenges continue to impact many Canadians, especially as we navigate the pandemic," said John Horgan, British Columbia Premier and COF Chair. "Premiers created this award to highlight the innovative work individuals and organizations are doing to promote wellness across the country."

Each award recipient will receive a certificate, signed by the Premier of their province or territory, as well as a $5,000 prize to advance the awarded initiative and foster further innovation. This one-time award will provide recognition and support for non-governmental, community, private sector, academic, and Indigenous-led initiatives.

Award recipients will be announced in summer 2022.

In spring 2021, Premiers launched Promising Practices, a 13-episode podcast series to highlight innovative initiatives in mental health and addictions in each province and territory. Building on the success of the podcast, the award demonstrates Premiers' continued commitment to encouraging further innovation in this area and to reducing the stigma of mental illness and addictions.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

