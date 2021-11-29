OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Gas Association (CGA) launched a digital hub dedicated to sharing the gas delivery industry's work and ongoing efforts to meet Government of Canada emission targets of net zero by 2050.

Details of the industry's role are highlighted on CGA's website through a new Net-Zero Hub. This Hub contains insights on the opportunities and challenges ahead as industry works to position Canada as a global leader in delivering affordable, reliable low-emission gaseous energy.

To guide the industry's approach, CGA commissioned ICF to research three distinct pathways to deliver on net-zero emission targets across Canada's residential and commercial natural gas customer base. The study - Potential Gas Pathways to Support Net-Zero Buildings in Canada – is a first-of-kind assessment for Canada's natural gas utilities and will act as an important resource in the ongoing net-zero dialogue with energy decision makers, customers, and regulators.

"Central to ensuring Canada's long-term well-being is leveraging the country's incredible gas energy resources and its world-class network of underground infrastructure." said Timothy M. Egan, President and CEO of the Canadian Gas Association and CGA Enterprises Inc. and Chair of NGIF Capital Corporation. "CGA's members have a suite of energy solutions, including emission management technologies and other cleantech, renewable gases, and energy efficiency, that will act as a foundation for a lower-emission energy system, while maintaining energy affordability and reliability for Canadians."

The effort to realize net-zero targets will present many challenges to overcome. Preserving energy affordability and reliability will be top of mind for all Canadians – in homes, businesses, and industry. At the same time, the legislative and regulatory systems that underpin utility activities in Canada will need to be reformed and modernized to enable action.



"Canada's natural gas utilities are committed to maximizing the benefits that can come from gaseous energy and the infrastructure it flows through. However, to play a role in this important energy transformation, we cannot do it alone," said Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President and President, Gas Distribution and Storage at Enbridge and Chair of the Canadian Gas Association Board of Directors. "With political and regulatory leadership, our industry can work together to advance our environmental goals for a better future."

As Canada's natural gas industry works to meet the commitments that governments are making, it has the interests of customers front and centre. To protect these as we move forward to meet targets, the industry calls on governments to:

Launch a national task force on energy utility legislative modernization. This federal-provincial/territorial task force would work to reform utility legislation that stands as a barrier to investment in projects and technologies to support lower emissions; Co-fund solutions that will drive the more efficient use of gas for Canada's residential and commercial buildings including heat pumps, hybrid heating and deep energy efficiency; and Support programs and policies that will support the innovation work under way across the natural gas industry and enable higher levels of renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen blending in Canada's gas delivery infrastructure. In order to advance innovation work, targeted support is required in codes and standards, end-use appliance testing, pipeline integrity work and the production of renewable gas supplies across Canada . These measures would help maintain Canada's competitiveness while delivering on all our environmental and other obligations.

Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 represents an enormous challenge. The gas industry has consistently led on initiatives to reduce emissions, and will continue to do so, but with a focus on ensuring the continued prosperity and wellbeing of Canadians. We invite you to visit CGA's Net-Zero Hub and read through the Gas Pathways report to learn more about the gas delivery industry's vision for a cleaner future that leverages Canada's gas energy and its infrastructure.

About the Canadian Gas Association

The Canadian Gas Association (CGA) is the voice of Canada's gaseous energy delivery industry, including natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen. CGA membership includes energy distribution and transmission companies, equipment manufacturers, and suppliers of goods and services to the industry. CGA's utility members are Canadian-owned and active in eight provinces and one territory. CGA members meet 38 per cent of Canada's energy needs through a network of over 573,000 kilometers of underground infrastructure. The versatility and resiliency of this infrastructure allows it to deliver an ever-changing gas supply mix to over 7.3 million customer locations representing approximately two-thirds of Canadians. CGA members ensure Canadians get the affordable, reliable, clean gaseous energy they want and need. CGA is also working to constantly improve that gaseous energy offering, by driving forward innovation through the Natural Gas Innovation Fund (NGIF).

For further information: Media Information: Aysha Raad, Director, Communications, Canadian Gas Association, 613-748-0057, [email protected]

