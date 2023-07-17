WINNIPEG, MB, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's National History Society announced today that Melony Ward has been appointed new President & CEO of the organization. A leader in the arts and heritage sectors, Ward has worked with some of Canada's leading cultural platforms, focusing on excellence in content presentation, building audiences, and developing revenues.

Ward's selection follows a national search and interview process with members of our Board of Directors. "Melony has a deep understanding of the issues in history today" said Bruce MacLellan, Board Chair of Canada's National History Society. "We're keen to work with her to build audience and strengthen our relationships all across Canada."

A former Director of Business Enterprise and Publisher at Canada's History Society, Ward is experienced in operations, management, and governance in the not-for-profit sector and well-known in the cultural community sector. Her projects have been recognized by the Lieutenant Governor's Awards for the Arts, Ontario Association of Art Galleries, National Magazine Awards, and Canadian Online Publishing Awards. "History education is vital in developing our critical abilities, as well as our understanding of each other. I look forward to deepening our relationships with communities and organizations throughout Canada," Ward said.

"We believe that all Canadians should see themselves reflected in our shared history," MacLellan said. "By exploring and sharing the knowledge and lessons of the past, we will together build a better future for all."

About Canada 's National History Society

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada's History Society is a national charitable organization that seeks to inspire and encourage all Canadians to engage more deeply with their country's past. We share the stories behind the history through our magazines, Canada's History and Kayak: Canada's History Magazine for Kids, digitally at CanadasHistory.ca, as well as through our education and award programs, including the Governor General's History Awards.

