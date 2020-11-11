The event raised over $850,000, which will support local programs across the country that will help address the challenges related to military service. This includes funding for a special expedition in the Canadian wilderness that will bring together military servicemembers and civilian healthcare workers who have been affected by the pandemic. The expedition will provide an opportunity for both groups to share their stories, gain new skills and build on each others' resilience.

The Tribute Gala included personal stories of the foundation's impact, a conversation with military personnel from across Canada and abroad, and a special performance by a musical group of military Veterans. Government representatives such as Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay also provided video remarks. The event featured a silent auction with 50 soldier helmets that were transformed into works of art by Canadian artists such as Izzy Camilleri and Paul Dolgov. Members of the military community also contributed pieces, including WWII Veterans from the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre.

Central to this year's event were tributes to Canadian Armed Forces members who stepped in during the pandemic under Operation Laser to support vulnerable Canadians in Québec and Ontario long term care facilities. General Jonathan Vance, Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff, accepted the Patriot Award on behalf of all members of the Canadian Armed Forces who played a crucial role in the pandemic response. The Patriot Award is presented annually by True Patriot Love to an individual or an organization that has made an outstanding philanthropic contribution to the resilience and wellbeing of the military community. In light of the pandemic, the award was re-imagined this year to include every Canadian Armed Forces member, in recognition of their valiant efforts in supporting Canadians in an unprecedented year.

"The 1,700 soldiers who entered long term care homes in Ontario and Québec to offer help in the midst of disaster did so irrespective of the health consequences to themselves and their families, because that's what they do," said True Patriot Love Foundation CEO Nick Booth. "Our military always remains at the ready to step in when needed to protect Canada and Canadians. This is a tremendous responsibility, and we owe them a debt of gratitude that must continue beyond the Remembrance Day commemorations."

To support the military community during the health crisis, the Bell True Patriot Love Fund - which supports mental health programs across the country - awarded grants to 5 organizations that will provide timely mental health support to serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families during the pandemic.

"At Bell, we are immensely proud of our partnership with True Patriot Love Foundation to support the mental health of our military families," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "We thank everyone who joined together last night to honour our military men and women and their families. Congratulations to this year's Bell True Patriot Love Fund recipients for their work supporting serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families during these unprecedented times."

About True Patriot Love Foundation

Founded in 2009, True Patriot Love Foundation has become Canada's leading organization supporting the military community. The foundation raises awareness around the challenges related to military service and funds programs for serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families that support their well-being, enable rehabilitation and recovery from injury, assist the children and spouses of those who serve, and promote re-integration into communities following service. Since inception, True Patriot Love has committed over $30 million in funding to 925 community-based programs across the country, which has helped change the lives of more than 33,000 military members, Veterans and families. For more information, visit www.truepatriotlove.com.

