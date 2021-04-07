Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends names 2021 inductees

The 2021 Marketer on the Rise is Sahar Saidi, founder and CEO, LUS Brands, a Toronto-based direct-to-consumer ecommerce company.

Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends honours the industry's most inspiring visionaries, enablers, builders and mentors who've had tremendous impact on the field of marketing throughout their careers. The Marketer-on-the-Rise award celebrates Canada's top up-and-comers — the next generation of influential marketing leaders.

"These exceptional leaders are Legends — they've shaped and influenced marketing in Canada and in many ways have global impact," says Miglena Nikolova, president, AMA Toronto, the association that runs CMHOL. "Sharing their career accomplishments and inspiring stories celebrates excellence, provides inspiration, and empowers leadership potential across the marketing community."

The award winners will be formally recognized and honoured by AMA Toronto on April 22 at an interactive CMHOL gala event.

The 2021 inductees were carefully chosen by a selection committee made up of a distinguished and diverse group of marketing experts and chaired by 2014 Legend inductee David Kincaid, founder and managing partner, Level5 Strategy.

Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends is sponsored by Architech.

About Architech

Architech builds the tailored digital platforms you interact with every day from the brands you love and trust — Telus, RBC, Air Miles, and more. Architech specializes in modernizing legacy platforms and delivering innovative cloud solutions. Their commitment to excellence has earned them the prestigious Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award.

About Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends (CMHOL)

Founded in 2004, Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends honours inspiring Canadian leaders who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of excellence in the field of marketing. The award, created to spotlight the stories, people and brands behind Canada's greatest marketing successes, recognizes a noteworthy body of work and a lifetime of achievements and leadership. Nominations for induction are held annually.

About AMA Toronto

The Toronto Chapter of the American Marketing Association ( AMA Toronto ) is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization that has empowered business growth and leadership within its community for more than 70 years. AMA Toronto provides opportunities to build professional connections, develop leadership, and accelerate professional knowledge and growth. With more than 20,000 members and 70 chapters across North America, the AMA is the largest marketing association in the world.

SOURCE AMA-Toronto

For further information: Robert MacLean, VP, Public Relations, AMA Toronto, [email protected], (416) 817-4259