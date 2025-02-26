Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends names 2025 award winners

Five Canadian marketers recognized for life-time achievements

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends, one of Canada's most respected and renowned industry awards, is proud to announce this year's inductees.

Canada's newest Marketing Legends are:

LEGENDS AMONG US: Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends 2024 Inductees (CNW Group/AMA Toronto)

"These exceptional Canadians are Marketing Legends — they've influenced and elevated our industry at home and abroad," says Olga Pigeon, president of AMA Toronto, the association that runs the awards program. "Through the Marketing Hall of Legends, their career stories are celebrated to inspire us, share wisdom, and ultimately help empower new leadership and business growth throughout our community."

Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends honours our most inspiring visionaries, enablers, builders and mentors who have had tremendous impact on marketing throughout their careers.

The award winners will be honoured by AMA Toronto on May 9th at a gala event.

The inductees were chosen by a selection committee made up of a distinguished, diverse group of marketing experts and chaired by David Pullara, a marketing consultant and long-time member of AMA Toronto's Advisory Council.

After 21 years, Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends has evolved into a unique year-long program involving the inductees that's focused on mentorship, knowledge-sharing and inclusion.



Balmoral Multicultural Marketing is the 2024 Presenting Sponsor of Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends.

About Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends

Since 2004, Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends annually honours inspiring Canadian leaders who have dedicated themselves to the pursuit of excellence in marketing. The award, created to spotlight the stories, people and brands behind Canada's greatest marketing successes, recognizes a noteworthy body of work, a life-time of achievements and leadership, including contributions that have made our community a better place.

About AMA Toronto

AMA Toronto is a community of volunteer marketers who have been empowering leadership and business growth for more than 70 years in Canada. The AMA, with more than 30,000 members and 70 chapters across North America, is the largest not-for-profit marketing association in the world serving organizations and individuals who practice, teach and study marketing.

