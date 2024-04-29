Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends announces 2024 award winners

Malcolm Gladwell , co-founder, Pushkin Industries; journalist; author; and podcaster.

Judy Lewis and Deborah Weinstein, co-founders and partners, Strategic Objectives

Ronnen Harary, Anton Rabie, and Ben Varadi, co-founders, Spin Master

Ron Woodall, former EVP, creative director, Palmer Jarvis and DDB Canada.

The 2024 Marketer-on-the-Rise award goes to Tyler and Braden Handley, co-founders of Inkbox.

"Marking the 20th anniversary of Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends, each of this year's inductees is being recognized for their remarkable leadership achievements and for elevating our industry," says Santo Ligotti, president of AMA Toronto, the association that runs the awards.

Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends honours the industry's most inspiring visionaries, enablers, builders and mentors who've had tremendous impact on the field of marketing throughout their careers. The Marketer-on-the-Rise award celebrates Canada's next generation of marketing leaders.

The award winners will be honoured on May 15 at a gala event.

The inductees were chosen from this year's nominations by a 13-person selection committee made up of a distinguished, diverse group of marketing experts chaired by 2016 Legend inductee Arthur Fleischmann, group CEO, Ogilvy Canada.

Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends is made possible by Balmoral Multicultural Marketing, the 2024 Presenting Sponsor, and partners Silver Leaf Solutions, Globe Media Group, Bili Social, Stonehenge Digital Studios, and Score Promotions.

About Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends

Since 2004, Canada's Marketing Hall of Legends annually honours inspiring Canadian leaders who have dedicated themselves to the pursuit of excellence in the field of marketing. The award, created to spotlight the stories, people and brands behind Canada's greatest marketing successes, recognizes a noteworthy body of work, a life-time of achievements, and leadership, including contributions that have made our community a better place.

About AMA Toronto

The Toronto Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA Toronto) is a community of volunteer marketers who have been empowering leadership and business growth for over 70 years in Canada. The AMA, with 30,000 members and 70 chapters across North America, is the largest not-for-profit marketing association in the world serving organizations and individuals who practice, teach and study marketing.

