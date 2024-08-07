Canada's largest fitness conference and trade show brings everything fitness and wellness to downtown Toronto - August 9 & 10, 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands of fitness professionals, experts and enthusiasts will lace up their sneakers this weekend to learn the latest in fitness and nutrition, try the most effective workouts and test out fitness equipment as part of the canfitpro Global Conference and Trade Show. Anyone can attend the conference and trade show, which will feature presentations, mass group fitness workouts, and 100+ exhibitors with fitness technology, equipment and fashions.

The conference will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (north building).

The canfitpro Global Conference and Trade Show 2024 returns to downtown Toronto, August 9 and 10. Fitness lovers and health and wellness experts will connect, share and sweat together. Register online at canfitpro.com (CNW Group/Canadian Fitness Professionals Inc. (canfitpro))

Friday, August 9, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fitness lovers can try fun group workouts, learn new skills and check out booths from 100+ leading companies showcasing technology, nutrition, apparel and equipment, including:

Box with Yvette Raposo or try Face Yoga with Sophia Ha .

or try Face Yoga with . Treat your aching muscles with the CryoLounge+ heat and cold therapy chair, infrared light therapy and a dip in the cold plunge tank.

Sweat through the latest workouts including Joga, TRX suspension yoga, Warrior Combat... even a step class with R&B soul singer Jully Black .

. Test out cutting-edge fitness gear, fashions, and nutrition from exhibitors including Schwinn®, Pickleball Ontario, TRX, Wellness Space, Gatorade Fit, Made Good, Life Fitness, Precor and more.

Other highlights:

Opening ceremonies (Friday morning): Hamza Khan , best-selling author and global expert in people-first leadership, will discuss how to adapt and thrive in today's fragmented work environment.

, best-selling author and global expert in people-first leadership, will discuss how to adapt and thrive in today's fragmented work environment. Closing ceremonies (Saturday afternoon): Two time Olympian and champion hurdler Perdita Felicien will talk more about overcoming life's hurdles, the mindset and preparation to prepare for challenges in life and how to navigate difficult times.

Two time Olympian and champion hurdler will talk more about overcoming life's hurdles, the mindset and preparation to prepare for challenges in life and how to navigate difficult times. Welcome workout with fitness celebs (Friday noon): A group of 25+ canfitpro presenters, including Jully Black , Yvette Raposo and more, will take participants through a workout on the Trade Show performance stage.

A group of 25+ canfitpro presenters, including , and more, will take participants through a workout on the Trade Show performance stage. Les Mills® EXPERIENCE – all day group fitness festival (all day Saturday): Lights, music, energy! Experience the rock concert atmosphere and exclusive group fitness workouts at the Les Mills® one day fitness festival. Participants can sign up to do the most popular Les Mills classes throughout the day.

Lights, music, energy! Experience the rock concert atmosphere and exclusive group fitness workouts at the Les Mills® one day fitness festival. Participants can sign up to do the most popular classes throughout the day. Pickleball Ontario Championships (Friday & Saturday): Ontario's top pickleball athletes will battle it out as part of the Pickleball Ontario Championships. Fitness expert and coach, Libby Norris , and chiropractor and certified strength & conditioning specialist, Dr Ken Kinakin will also be on site to teach conditioning exercises to prevent injuries and take your pickleball game to the next level.

The canfitpro Global Conference & Tradeshow will feature a full schedule of workshops from fitness and nutrition experts. These speakers are available for interview before or during the event.

About canfitpro

canfitpro is the largest provider of education in the Canadian fitness industry. Founded in 1993, canfitpro delivers accessible, quality education, certifications, conferences, trade shows, and membership services. canfitpro's 60,000 members include some of the world's finest fitness professionals, health club operators, industry suppliers and fitness consumers. (canfitpro.com)

SOURCE Canadian Fitness Professionals Inc. (canfitpro)

To attend the canfitpro Global Conference & Tradeshow or arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Smith, (519) 671-0157, [email protected]