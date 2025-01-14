Fitness professionals predict top trends for 2025

National trends report reflects growing interest in community engagement and quality of life

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Fitness experts across Canada are predicting a lifestyle approach to fitness in 2025 with a focus on functionality, inclusivity, social connection and fitness for every stage of life. Based on responses from hundreds of fitness professionals across Canada, the canfitpro Top 10 Fitness, Health & Wellness Trends Report spotlights the latest shifts in the Canadian fitness industry and what trends we can expect to see in the new year.

Longevity, functionality and mindfulness are key trends for 2025 according to canfitpro survey. (CNW Group/Canadian Fitness Professionals Inc. (canfitpro))

"In 2025, Canadians are using fitness to invest in more than just physical strength, they're prioritizing every aspect of their wellbeing. With trends like social workouts, functional fitness and active aging, we're seeing more people turn to fitness for improved quality of life, they're building resilience and taking time for the habits and practices that enhance their lives," said Maureen 'Mo' Hagan, COO of canfitpro.

The top 10 fitness trends for 2025:

Active aging and older adult training remain a top trend for Canadians as adults in every age group look to the future and prioritize their ability to stay strong and mobile for their entire lives. Gym goers are practicing lower impact workouts that help strengthen joints and build stability, preventing degenerative aging and improving mobility in the long term. Functional fitness departs from typical machine and equipment exercises, instead focusing on bodyweight movements that build core strength and overall mobility, improving the balance and stability needed for everyday activities. Mental health, mindfulness and stress reduction became a top trend in 2024 and remains high priority. As public understanding of the connection between physical activity and mental health grows, fitness professionals are supporting their clients by pursuing additional education in how to utilize fitness as a tool to reduce stress, build confidence and support mental wellbeing. Group fitness and community engagement rose in popularity throughout 2024, and experts expect to see the same in 2025. "People are looking for a community. A social space outside of work or their homes," says Jennifer Sawyer , founder of North End Fitness and Training. "Fitness is their space to have fun and stay connected. Whether that's in their local fitness studio, their favourite workout class or through community fitness challenges online." Personal training. Working with a certified professional continues to be recognized as one of the most effective ways to achieve health and fitness goals. Expert guidance and personalized training programs take the guess work out of fitness and accelerate training outcomes all while lowering risk of injury and boredom. Active recovery and regeneration. Fitness today is about more than intense workouts or achieving a specific look—it's about thriving in all areas of life. Recovery is now as essential as training, enabling people to sustain peak performance without burnout. "Advanced tools like compression boots, cryotherapy, infrared saunas, and cold plunges are redefining gyms as wellness hubs. These innovations help individuals recover faster, feel better, and achieve lasting progress, making fitness a cornerstone of energy, resilience, and fulfillment in daily life," says Milad Emadi , Director of Performance Coaching at Movati Athletic. Mind body programs like Pilates, tai chi and yoga are engaging yet calming workouts that help many people to build mental and physical resilience. In 2024, Pilates in particular saw major growth. Local studios like North End Fitness and Training as well as international brands like Les Mills have expanded their Pilates programming to meet public demand, adding more weekly classes and launching new programs in 2025. Nutrition and meal planning. Investing in intentional nutrition is helping more people to reach their fitness goals and support their health while still enjoying their diet by focusing on fun, manageable, nutrient dense meals. Technology driven training includes wearable tech and online training programs as well as workouts personalized by AI and smart equipment like Evolt bio scanners that provide detailed data about the body to help set goals and track progress. Inclusive training creates more accessible fitness opportunities for people of all abilities. "Everyone should have the opportunity to pursue health and fitness," says Jess Silver , founder of Flex for Access Inc. "It's been incredible to see how more trainers are pursuing additional education to expand their understanding, adapt their training programs and meet every client where they are."

Full details about the canfitpro Top 10 Fitness, Health & Wellness Trends Report are available at canfitpro.com.

About the canfitpro Fitness Trends Survey 2025

The canfitpro Fitness Trends Survey was open from October 23, 2024 to November 18, 2024. More than 65,000 fitness professionals and fitness business owners from across the globe were invited to pick the fitness trends they expect to be most popular in 2025. Dynamics 365 Marketing was the platform used to collect data and opinions regarding future predictions for the fitness industry. Data collected has a +/- 2% margin of error.

About canfitpro:

canfitpro is the largest provider of education in the Canadian fitness industry. Founded in 1993, canfitpro delivers accessible, quality education, certifications, conferences, trade shows, membership services. canfitpro's over 100,000 members include some of the world's finest fitness professionals, health club operators, industry suppliers, and fitness consumers. www.canfitpro.com.

SOURCE Canadian Fitness Professionals Inc. (canfitpro)

For more information and to schedule an interview, please contact: Heather Smith, [email protected], (519) 671-0157