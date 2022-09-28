Canada's Largest Educational Fair Returns in Person this Weekend

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - This weekend, Ontario's universities will welcome students and their supporters back in person for the annual Ontario Universities' Fair (OUF), taking place Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

As Canada's largest educational fair, the free, two-day event will give students and parents the opportunity to speak with representatives from across Ontario's universities about courses, extracurricular activities, residence, internships, scholarships, admissions, financial aid, and more, to help them decide which university and program is the right fit for them.

"Applying to university is an exciting time for students, but it's also a big decision that can come with a lot of questions and choices," says Steve Orsini, President and CEO, Council of Ontario Universities. "Students need and want the best information possible to make their decisions. The OUF is a great opportunity to connect directly with universities, ask questions and learn more about the programs and extracurriculars they offer. It ensures students have access to the most useful information, from both one-on-one contact and online resources, as the foundation for those big decisions."

While pre-registration is not required for the event, students are encouraged to register for an OUF Pass before the event. With an OUF Pass, students will receive event reminders with important information and they can visit booths as soon as they arrive at the OUF. The OUF Pass also allows students to easily share their contact information with the universities they are interested in. In addition, students will receive helpful information from universities, including updates on open houses, scholarships, athletics, and more.

For those looking for more opportunities to connect with Ontario's universities, they will also be travelling across the province throughout September and October hosting in-person Regional Fairs at local high schools and venues. To learn more about the Regional Fairs, visit: ontariouniversitiesfair.ca/regional.

Additionally, Ontario's universities will offer a series of free virtual Information Sessions in October, November and December. To learn more about the virtual Information Sessions, visit: ontariouniversitiesfair.ca/virtual.

For more information about these events, visit ontariouniversitiesfair.ca and follow along on social media (Twitter: @OntarioUnis, Facebook: @OntarioUFair and Instagram: @OntarioUniFair).

About the Council of Ontario Universities (COU)

The Council of Ontario Universities (COU) provides a forum for Ontario's universities to collaborate and advocate in support of their shared mission to the benefit and prosperity of students, communities and the province of Ontario.

