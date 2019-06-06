Canada's Infrastructure Minister invites provinces and territories to take timely action to build a better Canada

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Investments in 21st-century modern, resilient and green infrastructure, build strong communities, protect the environment, create jobs and attract new talent and investment that improve the quality of life of Canadians.

During a conference call with his provincial and territorial counterparts earlier today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, invited all provinces and territories to work in partnership with the Government of Canada to maximize every opportunity to renew public infrastructure in a timely way so that hard-working Canadians see meaningful results without delay.

Building healthy, vibrant and prosperous communities is in everyone's interest, which is why our Government has signed bilateral funding agreements with each province and territory to invest in safer roads and highways, more public-transit infrastructure, community spaces to connect with one another, and cleaner, safer drinking water. To ensure that Canadians get timely results, we are adjusting some of the terms and conditions of these funding agreements, pending their acceptance by the provinces and territories, to make them more responsive to the evolving needs of communities.

Provinces and territories know best what their priorities are and which infrastructure projects will yield the most significant benefits to residents in their communities. That is why our Government is working closely with them to review and approve proposed projects as quickly as possible to ensure construction begins promptly. The Government of Canada has taken steps to streamline the federal approvals process. Minister Champagne encouraged all provinces and territories to quickly open all of their intake processes for municipal projects as to not miss the upcoming summer construction season.

With the devastating recent floods in Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec, and wildfires in Alberta, Minister Champagne recently launched a federal-provincial-territorial working group to enable communities to use available infrastructure funding to support projects that mitigate hazards such as flooding, drought and wildfires. He also encouraged his provincial counterparts to continue to use measures available to them to help their communities better prepare for and withstand the potential impacts of natural disasters.

"I urge all provinces and territories to open all of their intake processes for municipal infrastructure projects quickly so we do not miss the upcoming summer construction season. We are laser-focused on getting projects moving and supporting every community, and every worker to get the job done. My department is ready and equipped to do everything we can to support provinces and territories because this is a long-term nation-building endeavour. Our government believes in these partnerships and we know it is essential to build resilient communities and improving the quality of life of all Canadians."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years to renew public infrastructure. These investments are focused on improving: public-transit infrastructure; green infrastructure, such as water systems and energy efficient buildings; social infrastructure, such as affordable housing, community centres as well as cultural and recreational facilities; trade and transportation routes; and the renewal of public infrastructure in Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years to renew public infrastructure. These investments are focused on improving: public-transit infrastructure; green infrastructure, such as water systems and energy efficient buildings; social infrastructure, such as affordable housing, community centres as well as cultural and recreational facilities; trade and transportation routes; and the renewal of public infrastructure in rural and northern communities. In response to the priorities of local communities to repair roads, upgrade water systems and renew recreational facilities, the Government has announced a one-time top-up of $2.2 billion to the federal Gas Tax Fund, to help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities and Indigenous communities.

to the federal Gas Tax Fund, to help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities and Indigenous communities. Key achievements of the Plan to date include:

More than 48,000 projects approved;



Over 170,000 affordable housing units renovated or built;



1,500 km of upgrades to potable water pipes;



More than 19,500 km of fibre-optic cable bringing high-speed internet to more than 900 rural and remote communities.

