VAUGHAN, ON, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves to succeed. But today, for too many Canadians, especially Millennials and Gen Z, your hard work isn't paying off like it did for previous generations. Your paycheque doesn't go as far as costs go up, and saving enough seems harder and harder. It doesn't have to be this way. Every generation should get a fair chance to get ahead.

One of the biggest pressures on people right now is housing. Young Canadians are renting more than ever and being priced out of their communities. Families are finding it difficult to get a good place to settle down. The cost to build homes is too high, and the time it takes to finish projects is too long. We need to build more homes in Canada, and we need to build them by the millions.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Fraser, today unveiled the federal government's ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, supported by new investments from the upcoming Budget 2024. At the heart of this plan lies a commitment to make housing affordable. No hard-working Canadian should have to spend more than 30 per cent of their income on housing costs. No Canadian should have to live without knowing they have a safe and affordable place to live.

The plan lays out a bold strategy to unlock 3.87 million new homes by 2031. This includes a minimum of 2 million net new homes, on top of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's forecast of 1.87 million being built anyway by 2031. Federal actions in this plan, in Budget 2024, and taken in fall 2023 will support at least 1.2 million new homes, and we call on all orders of government to build at least 800,000 more homes by 2031.

Here's what we're doing:

Building more homes by bringing down the costs of homebuilding, helping cities make it easier to build homes at a faster pace, changing the way Canadian homebuilders manufacture homes, and growing the workforce to ensure we get the job done. This includes:

A Public Lands for Homes Plan to lead a national effort to build affordable housing on federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal lands across the country. We will partner with homebuilders and housing providers to build homes on every possible site across the public portfolio and ensure long-term affordability.

to lead a national effort to build affordable housing on federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal lands across the country. We will partner with homebuilders and housing providers to build homes on every possible site across the public portfolio and ensure long-term affordability. $15 billion in additional loans for the Apartment Construction Loan Program to build a minimum of 30,000 new rental apartments, in big cities, small towns, and rural communities alike, will be proposed in Budget 2024. With this additional financing, the program is on track to build over 131,000 new apartments by 2031-32.

to build a minimum of 30,000 new rental apartments, in big cities, small towns, and rural communities alike, will be proposed in Budget 2024. With this additional financing, the program is on track to build over 131,000 new apartments by 2031-32. Launching Canada Builds, a Team Canada approach to building affordable homes for the middle class on under-utilized lands across the country. Canada Builds combines federal low-cost loans with provincial and territorial investments to scale up construction on rental homes for the middle class, from coast to coast to coast.

on under-utilized lands across the country. Canada Builds combines federal low-cost loans with provincial and territorial investments to scale up construction on rental homes for the middle class, from coast to coast to coast. Supporting Indigenous Peoples living away from their communities in urban, rural, and northern areas. We will provide additional distinctions-based investments for Indigenous housing to be delivered by Indigenous governments, organizations, housing, and service providers.

Making it easier to own or rent a home by ensuring that every renter or homeowner has a home that suits their needs, and the stability to retain it. We're putting measures to protect tenants against unfairly rising rent payments, leverage rental payment history to improve credit scores, increase the Home Buyers' Plan withdrawal limit, extend mortgage amortizations for first-time home buyers buying newly built homes, and more:

Launching a Tenant Protection Fund to provide funding to legal services and tenants' rights advocacy organizations to better protect tenants against unfairly rising rent payments, renovictions, or bad landlords.

to provide funding to legal services and tenants' rights advocacy organizations to better protect tenants against unfairly rising rent payments, renovictions, or bad landlords. Leveraging rental payment history to improve credit scores, helping you qualify for a mortgage and better rates.

helping you qualify for a mortgage and better rates. Increasing the Home Buyers' Plan withdrawal limit by $25,000 and extending the grace period to repay by an additional three years.

Extending mortgage amortizations for first-time buyers buying newly built homes. Mortgage insurance rules will be amended to allow 30-year mortgage amortizations exclusively for first-time home buyers purchasing new builds.

Helping Canadians who can't afford a home by creating more affordable and rental housing – including for students, seniors, persons with disabilities, and equity-deserving communities – and eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada. This includes:

Providing $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund to build affordable homes and launching a permanent Rapid Housing Stream to build on the success of the previous three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative.

to build affordable homes and launching a permanent Rapid Housing Stream to build on the success of the previous three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative. Launching a $1.5 billion Canada Rental Protection Fund to protect and expand affordable housing.

The Prime Minister also announced new measures included in Canada's Housing Plan to attract, train, and hire the skilled-trade workers Canada needs to build more homes.

$90 million for the Apprenticeship Service , creating apprenticeship opportunities to train and recruit the next generation of skilled trades workers.

, creating apprenticeship opportunities to train and recruit the next generation of skilled trades workers. $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage high school students to enter the skilled trades – creating more jobs and opportunities for the next generation of workers to build Canada up.

to encourage high school students to enter the skilled trades – creating more jobs and opportunities for the next generation of workers to build up. $50 million in the Foreign Credential Recognition Program, with a focus on residential construction to help skilled trades workers get more homes built. Like our previous $115 million investment, this funding will remove barriers to credential recognition, so workers spend less time dealing with red-tape and more time getting shovels in the ground.

Transforming our housing system and solving the housing crisis will take a Team Canada effort. No one level of government, home builder, not-for-profit, or community can do it alone. We need every partner pulling in the same direction to build the homes Canadians need.

This is about realizing Canada's promise of affordable housing for every generation – and it's just one of the things that we are going to be doing in Budget 2024. Alongside these measures, we're getting healthy food on kids' plates, delivering stronger public health care, making life more affordable, and creating good jobs to make sure every generation can get ahead.

Quotes

"We are changing the way we build homes in Canada. In our housing plan and Budget 2024, we are delivering ambitious action and investments to build more homes, make it easier to rent or own, and help the most vulnerable with stable housing. This is about restoring fairness for every generation, and housing is at the heart of that."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"We are announcing today real, tangible measures that are going to help more younger Canadians get those first keys of their own. We are using every tool at our disposal to deliver housing without delay – because we want to make the dream of homeownership a reality for younger Canadians."

— The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Canada can and will solve the housing crisis, and we're going to do it by getting every home builder, not-for-profit, mayor, city councillor, and premier pulling in the same direction to build the homes Canadians need."

— The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts

The Prime Minister today also announced the creation of a new Deputy Minister of Public Lands and Housing position within the Privy Council Office. The Deputy Minister will oversee and report on federal efforts to build more homes for Canadians through the use of public lands, providing a single point of accountability within the public service. An appointment to this position will be announced later today.

Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

In recent days, the Prime Minister announced Budget 2024 will include the following measures to help solve Canada's housing crisis:

housing crisis: Restore generational fairness for renters, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, by taking new action to protect renters' rights and unlock pathways for them to become homeowners. Learn more.



Launch a new $6 billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund to accelerate the construction or upgrade of essential infrastructure across the country and get more homes built for Canadians. Learn more.



Top-up the Apartment Construction Loan Program with $15 billion, make new reforms so it is easier to access, and launch Canada Builds to call on all provinces and territories to join a Team Canada effort to build more homes, faster. Learn more.



Support renters by launching a new $1 .5 billion Canada Rental Protection Fund to preserve more rental homes and make sure they stay affordable. Learn more.

.5 billion Canada Rental Protection Fund to preserve more rental homes and make sure they stay affordable. Learn more.

Change the way we build homes in Canada by announcing over $600 million to make it easier and cheaper to build more homes, faster, including through a new Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Fund and a new Housing Design Catalogue. Learn more.

by announcing over $600 million to make it easier and cheaper to build more homes, faster, including through a new Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Fund and a new Housing Design Catalogue. Learn more. Canada is already building more homes faster and making housing more affordable through:

is already building more homes faster and making housing more affordable through: The Apartment Construction Loan Program, a $40 billion initiative that will be topped up with an additional $15 billion in Budget 2024 to boost the construction of new rental homes by providing low-cost financing to homebuilders. Since 2017, the Apartment Construction Loan Program has committed over $18 billion in loans to support the creation of more than 48,000 new rental homes. With our recently announced measures, the Apartment Construction Loan Program is now on track to help build over 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031-32.

by 2031-32.

The Affordable Housing Fund, a $14+ billion initiative that supports the creation of new market and below-market rental housing and the repair and renewal of existing housing. It is designed to attract partnerships and investments to develop projects that meet a broad spectrum of housing needs, from shelters to affordable homeownership. As of December 31, 2023 , the Fund has committed $8+ billion to repair or renew over 150,000 homes and support the construction of more than 32,000 new homes.

, the Fund has committed $8+ billion to repair or renew over 150,000 homes and support the construction of more than 32,000 new homes.

The Housing Accelerator Fund, a $4 billion initiative that will be topped up with an additional $400 million in Budget 2024 to encourage municipalities to incentivize building by making transformative changes, such as removing prohibitive zoning barriers. To date, the federal government has signed 179 Housing Accelerator Fund agreements which, combined, will fast-track an estimated total of over 750,000 housing units across the country over the next decade.



The Rapid Housing Initiative, a $4 billion fund that is fast-tracking the construction of 15,500 new affordable homes for people experiencing homelessness or in severe housing need by 2026. The Rapid Housing Initiative also supports the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units, focusing on the housing needs of the most vulnerable, including people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, women fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, and persons with disabilities.

Progress on these and other programs and initiatives under Canada's National Housing Strategy are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows housing projects that have been developed. The federal government recognizes and respects the unique approach required for investing in housing and infrastructure in Quebec .

. On November 9, 2023 , we signed a historic Housing Accelerator Fund agreement with the Province of Quebec .

, we signed a historic Housing Accelerator Fund agreement with the Province of .

Building on the success of the 2023 agreement, the federal government will continue to work closely with Quebec to build more homes for Quebecers, including by delivering additional funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund and the new Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund.

to build more homes for Quebecers, including by delivering additional funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund and the new Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund. The Government of Canada's Budget 2024 will be tabled in the House of Commons by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 .

Budget 2024 will be tabled in the House of Commons by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on . In addition to building more homes faster, the Prime Minister previously announced that Budget 2024 would also:

Save more young families money and help more moms return to their careers by building more affordable child care spaces and training more early childhood educators across Canada . Learn more.

. Learn more.

Create a National School Food Program to provide meals to about 400,000 kids every year and help ensure every child has the best start in life, no matter their circumstances. Learn more.



Secure Canada's AI advantage through a $2 .4 billion package of measures that will accelerate job growth in Canada's AI sector, boost productivity by helping researchers and businesses develop and adopt AI, and ensure this is done responsibly. Learn more.

AI advantage through a .4 billion package of measures that will accelerate job growth in AI sector, boost productivity by helping researchers and businesses develop and adopt AI, and ensure this is done responsibly. Learn more.

Provide the Canadian Armed Forces with the tools and capacity they need to defend Canada and protect North America , advance Canada's interests and values around the world, and support its members with an overall investment of $8 .1 billion over five years and $73 billion over 20 years. Learn more.

