CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The country's leading health organizations urge Canada's health ministers to seize the opportunity to implement known solutions to improve access to care.

As Canada embraces unity in the face of U.S. threats, we also need to break down jurisdictional barriers to fix our health systems. Research shows successful examples from Europe, Australia and the U.S. that show how increasing health care worker mobility can improve patient access to care, especially in rural, remote, and northern communities.

At a time when governments are removing interprovincial barriers in other sectors, enabling health professionals to care for patients across provincial and territorial borders offers a path to a more connected health care delivery. While federal Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, addresses mobility, it only covers federally regulated professions, leaving out much of the health workforce. We call on the provincial and territorial health ministers to seize the moment and bring health worker mobility through the finish line.

Health professionals are the backbone of the health system. In addition to adopting a pan-Canadian licensure model, we urge federal, provincial, and territorial governments to develop and implement an integrated health workforce plan. By planning across and between silos of health professions including medicine, nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy and others, we can improve both access to care and the well-being of the workforce itself.

Primary care is the foundation of any health system, and it desperately needs increased investment to keep it stable and functioning. Family doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses on the front lines require more support as they face increasing demands and complexity. Dedicated funding to bolster primary care from both federal and provincial levels is critical. The upcoming renewal period for federal-provincial bilateral agreements offers a timely opportunity to enhance these supports.

There are many solutions to the access to care crisis. Canada's ministers of health have an opportunity to take action to help patients get the care they need, when they need it. The CMA, College of Family Physicians of Canada, Canadian Nurses Association, and Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions look forward to working with governments to help create the health system that patients and providers deserve.

Quotes:

"A strong health care system is key to a resilient country. It's time to eliminate workforce shortages and implement a multi-jurisdictional physician licensure model that will let physicians work across provinces and territories."

- Dr. Margot Burnell, president, Canadian Medical Association

"With six million Canadians lacking access to a regular family doctor, immediate action is needed. Investment in front-line care, including expanded well-funded training and reducing the burden of paperwork are some of the steps towards a sustainable health workforce."

– Dr. Carrie Bernard, President, College of Family Physicians of Canada

"Canada's health system thrives when every health professional works to their full legislated scope of practice within team-based models of care. By working together collaboratively and optimizing skills and collaboration, we can ensure Canadians receive the care they need, when and where they need it."

– Dr. Kimberly LeBlanc, President, Canadian Nurses Association

"There is no health care without health care workers. Investing in nurses starts with safe staffing ratios and improving working conditions on the front lines. That's how we protect patients and rebuild our public health care system. A culture change is essential, one that puts safety first for patients and health care workers."

– Linda Silas, President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

About the CFPC

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization that represents more than 47,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada's 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements. The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

About the CNA

CNA is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. Our mission is to advance the nursing profession to improve health outcomes in Canada's publicly funded, not-for-profit health system. CNA is the only national association that speaks for all nurses in all sectors and practice settings across all 13 provinces and territories. We represent unionized and non-unionized nurses, retired nurses, nursing students, and all categories of nurses (licensed and registered practical nurses, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and registered psychiatric nurses).

About the CFNU

The CFNU is Canada's largest nurses' organization, representing 250,000 frontline unionized nurses and nursing students in every sector of health care – from home care and LTC to community and acute care – and advocating on key priorities to strengthen public health care across the country.

