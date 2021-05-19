Canada's First Small Modular Reactor Project Achieves Licensing Milestone

Global First Power's proposed Project enters formal phase of Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission licensing

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Global First Power Ltd. (GFP) is pleased to announce that our Micro Modular Reactor™ (MMR™) Project is moving to the next phase of licensing with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC). On their website, the CNSC provided details on GFP's Licence to Prepare Site, indicating that the Project has fulfilled requirements to move to the formal phase in this process, which will involve a detailed technical review.

The announcement moves GFP closer to owning, constructing, and operating Canada's first small modular reactor (SMR) with first power slated for 2026. The 15 megawatt (MW) thermal (approximately 5 MW electrical) MMR™ plant will be developed at Chalk River Laboratories, a site owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) and managed by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). This demonstration Project is intended to serve as a model for future SMR deployments as called for in Canada's SMR Roadmap and Action Plan, by producing competitively-priced clean energy for remote communities and heavy industry such as mining and resource projects.

"This milestone is an achievement not only for GFP but also for Canada's environment and climate change goals as we move one step closer to transforming the energy industry," said Robby Sohi, GFP President and CEO. "With Federal government support, we look forward to advancing this Project and bringing this low-carbon nuclear option to market."

For more information, please visit globalfirstpower.com.

About Global First Power

Global First Power is a Canadian energy company, jointly owned by Ontario Power Generation and USNC-Power Ltd. Our vision is to contribute to a world where small modular reactors (SMRs) are an inherently safe, low-carbon and cost-effective generation option to provide the energy people need, regardless of their location. Our mission is to contribute to the global transition to sustainable, inclusive, accessible energy, by being among the first developers to successfully generate power using innovative MMR™ technology.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Global First Power, 1-800-892-9504, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.opg.com

