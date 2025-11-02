The Canadian Cancer Society unveils bold pan-Canadian plan to drive collective action to address the nation's lung cancer crisis.

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death in Canada, claiming nearly 21,000 lives in 2024. In response, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), has launched 2026–2035 Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan, a bold national roadmap to reduce lung cancer mortality in Canada by 30% over the next decade.

Developed in collaboration with leading experts, including clinicians, researchers, patients, caregivers, Indigenous Elders and health organizations, the Action Plan reflects the voices of those most impacted by lung cancer. It is grounded in lived and living experience and sets an ambitious course for collective action to reduce risk, improve outcomes, accelerate research and innovation, and expand access to best-in-class care.

Finalized at a national summit in 2024, the plan outlines four strategic priorities to transform lung cancer outcomes in Canada:

Reduce exposure to carcinogenic inhalants – Strengthen tobacco control policies, raise awareness of risk factors and improve air quality standards to reduce exposure to harmful inhalants.





– Strengthen tobacco control policies, raise awareness of risk factors and improve air quality standards to reduce exposure to harmful inhalants. Detect lung cancer earlier – Expand screening eligibility, improve access to diagnostics (including low-dose CT scans) and increase public awareness of screening programs to catch lung cancer in its earliest stages when it can be easier to treat.





– Expand screening eligibility, improve access to diagnostics (including low-dose CT scans) and increase public awareness of screening programs to catch lung cancer in its earliest stages when it can be easier to treat. Improve access to timely, best-in-class care – Ensure equitable access to innovative treatments, enhance patient-centered care and navigation, and monitor health system performance to drive continuous improvement.





– Ensure equitable access to innovative treatments, enhance patient-centered care and navigation, and monitor health system performance to drive continuous improvement. Accelerate lung cancer research – Increase funding and establish national research priorities to advance understanding, detection and treatment of lung cancer.

"Too many lives are cut short by lung cancer," says Annemarie Edwards, Vice President, Cancer Strategy and Innovation at CCS. "This Action Plan is about hope, equity and action -- an opportunity for the entire lung cancer community to work together to rewrite the future for thousands of Canadians through evidence-based solutions that can save lives."

In 2024 alone, 32,100 Canadians were diagnosed with lung cancer, accounting for 13% of all cancer diagnoses. Despite advances in treatment and screening, about half of all lung cancer cases are still diagnosed at Stage 4, when survival rates are lowest.

Winhan Wong, a Toronto resident living with stage 4 lung cancer, was among the many individuals who shared their experience to help shape the Action Plan. Diagnosed 9 years ago, he has endured repeated rounds of treatment and faced ongoing challenges accessing care -- yet he remains hopeful.

"When I was first diagnosed, I didn't know if I'd make it a year, and now it's been nine," says Winhan. "It hasn't been easy. I've gone through treatment after treatment, and I've had to navigate a lot of challenges to get the care I need. But this Action Plan makes me feel seen. It gives me hope that the system is changing – that research will move faster, and that people like me might have a better chance to live longer, fuller lives."

The plan also addresses two critical challenges: stigma and systemic barriers. Stigma -- often driven by the misconception that lung cancer only affects people who smoke -- can delay diagnosis, discourage people from seeking support and reduce compassion for those affected. A report from Health Canada revealed that up to 30% of new lung cancer cases occur in people who have never smoked, underscoring the need to broaden public understanding of lung cancer risk.

Systemic barriers continue to disproportionately impact underserved communities, including Indigenous Peoples, newcomers and individuals with lower socioeconomic status. Factors such as geographic isolation, financial strain and limited access to culturally safe care contribute to delayed diagnoses and poorer outcomes. The Action Plan outlines targeted strategies to reduce these disparities and improve equity across the lung cancer continuum.

Dr Christian Finley, a thoracic surgeon and Clinical Lead of the Ontario Lung Cancer Screening Program, serves as co-chair of the Lung Cancer Action Plan Steering Committee. A long-time champion of lung cancer care and the visionary behind the creation of the pan-Canadian action plan, Dr Finley brings firsthand experience as a clinician working with patients facing the realities of this disease.

"This Action Plan marks a turning point for lung cancer in Canada," says Dr Finley. "For too long, lung cancer outcomes have lagged behind other cancers, despite major advances in prevention, screening and treatment. This plan brings together the best of science, clinical care and lived experience into a shared national vision. By working collaboratively across provinces and disciplines, we can close gaps in care, detect cancers earlier and ultimately save thousands of lives."

The Action Plan also highlights the economic burden of lung cancer, noting that in 2024, 17% of the societal costs to care for people with lung cancer were incurred directly by patients and caregivers. It calls for increased funding for research, equitable access to screening and treatment, and establishment of national standards for care.

"It's time to get involved to end Canada's lung cancer crisis," Edwards says. "Urgent, focused and collective action is needed to save lives. CCS is calling on governments, health systems, researchers, industry, communities and individuals to work together to reduce lung cancer deaths by 30% over the next decade."

Learn more and join the movement at cancer.ca/lungcanceractionplan.

Voices of our partners

Lung Cancer Canada

"As a medical oncologist, I see every week how delays and inequities steal time people can't spare. As President of Lung Cancer Canada, I hear every day from patients and clinicians about the gaps that keep care out of reach. We support the Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan, and through our network of clinicians and people with lived and living experience, we will help turn its priorities into practice, moving Canada decisively toward lower mortality and fairer outcomes for everyone affected by lung cancer." -- Dr Rosalyn Juergens, President

Lung Health Foundation

"The 2026-2035 Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan is a long-overdue call to action. It lays the foundation for a coordinated, evidence-based approach that puts patients first, drives earlier detection, and addresses longstanding gaps in access. The Lung Health Foundation is proud to stand behind this vital work. This Action Plan brings the right people to the table and offers a clear roadmap for driving change in one of Canada's deadliest, yet most treatable cancers. We believe this kind of bold, collaborative leadership is exactly what's needed to transform lung cancer outcomes." -- Dr Jessica Moffatt, Vice-President of Programs & Public Affairs

Canadian Association of Thoracic Surgeons (CATS)

"The Canadian Association of Thoracic Surgeons proudly supports the launch of the 2026–2035 Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan. As thoracic surgeons, we see firsthand the toll lung cancer takes on patients, families and communities. This plan is a vital step toward improving prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship. Lung cancer demands a multidisciplinary response, and national coordination will help reduce disparities, accelerate innovation and improve outcomes. CATS remains committed to advancing evidence-based surgery and quality care, and we stand with the Canadian Cancer Society and our partners in this bold effort to transform lung cancer outcomes." -- Dr Richard Malthaner, President

Canadian Association of Medical Oncologists (CAMO)

"The Canadian Association of Medical Oncologists proudly endorses the 2026–2035 Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan. Lung cancer deeply affects Canadians, and this plan marks a vital step toward prevention, early detection, equitable access to care and improved survivorship. Oncologists play a central role in advancing treatment and supporting patients and progress requires collaboration across the health system. CAMO is committed to driving innovation, reducing disparities and improving outcomes alongside the Canadian Cancer Society and our partners." -- Dr Erin Powell, President-Elect

Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology (CARO)

"The Canadian Association of Radiation Oncologists proudly supports the 2026–2035 Pan-Canadian Lung Cancer Action Plan. Radiation oncologists witness the human toll of this disease daily and know the life-saving impact of timely, coordinated and high-quality care. This Action Plan strengthens collaboration, drives innovation and ensures equitable access to world-class treatment. CARO is committed to expanding access to advanced radiation technologies, fostering multidisciplinary care and advancing research to improve outcomes for all Canadians. Together, through coordinated national action, we can transform the trajectory of lung cancer in Canada and create a future where innovation, equity and hope guide every patient's care journey." -- Dr George Rodrigues, MD PhD, President

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

