Canada's Fertilizer Industry stands ready to work with the newly elected Liberal Minority Government

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the newly elected Liberal minority government. Canada's fertilizer industry stands ready to work with all federal political parties to ensure our industry continues to play a vital role in key priorities such as the environment, agriculture, and economic growth.

The new Liberal minority government should look to the Canadian agriculture industry as a leader in environmental stewardship and develop a strong mandate to ensure the sustainable success of the agricultural sector.

"With no representation from Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Liberal caucus, policies developed must reflect the needs of our Western members," said Garth Whyte, President & CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "Our industry faces strong competition for investment, so maintaining favourable economic conditions is essential to our continued success."

The Canadian fertilizer industry employs over 76,000 workers and contributes nearly $24 billion to Canada's economy every year. In order to maintain our status as a global leader, the federal government should ensure the fertilizer industry is not burdened with excessive regulation or taxes.

In addition to providing an economically stable business environment, Fertilizer Canada encourages the new government to build on the good work done by the agriculture industry in combatting climate change.

"We encourage all political parties to formally recognize 4R Nutrient Stewardship as the standard for nutrient management in Canada," said Whyte. "Through proactive, industry led initiatives, such as 4R Nutrient Stewardship and the 4R Climate Smart Strategy, farmers have the potential to reduce nitrous oxide emissions up to 35 per cent."

Fertilizer Canada looks forward to working with all political parties to seek solutions to the challenges faced by the fertilizer industry. This will ensure farmers in Canada and around the world have access to reliable and sustainable fertilizer products.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $24 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. As the unified voice of the Canadian fertilizer industry, Fertilizer Canada works to promote the safe, responsible, and sustainable distribution and use of fertilizer. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

