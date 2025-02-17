Canada's Environmental Damages Fund supports 22 vital nature conservation and restoration projects

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting our natural environment from threats to our land, wildlife, waterways, and communities. Canada's Environmental Damages Fund is working to ensure that environmental good follows environmental harm by supporting important projects that protect Canadian wildlife and natural spaces.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that over $12.2 million from the Environmental Damages Fund will be contributing to 22 projects across Canada that will focus on restoring or improving the natural environment, supporting wildlife, improving environmental quality, and research and development leading to restoration.

Led by 14 non-governmental organizations, six Indigenous organizations, one municipality, and one university, these projects will focus on protecting nature, restoring habitats, and preserving wildlife populations. It is estimated that these projects will:

engage more than 31,000 participants in project activities, such as restoring fish habitat

reduce or divert 144,710 kg of toxic or harmful waste from the environment

reduce 5,191 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of taking nearly 1,600 gas cars off the road

monitor, assess, and direct studies carried out on 127,265 hectares of habitat, which equals over 800,000 hockey rinks

provide restoration and management action on 2,670 hectares of habitat, equivalent to nearly 17,000 hockey rinks

implement environmental quality improvement activities on 17,824 hectares of habitat, which equals over 100,000 hockey rinks

Canada's Environmental Damages Fund uses fines from environmental infractions to support projects that will benefit Canada's natural environment, usually in the area where the violation occurred.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to taking concrete action to conserve wildlife and restore our natural environment. Thanks to Canada's Environmental Damages Fund, we're supporting 22 projects across the country that promote biodiversity, Indigenous-led conservation, and local environmental action in ecosystems where damage has occurred."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Supporting projects that restore or improve the natural environment, improve environmental quality, and grow research and development leading to restoration supports the Government of Canada's firm commitment to fighting climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

firm commitment to fighting climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. The 22 projects are being led by organizations located in Alberta , British Columbia , Nova Scotia , Ontario , Prince Edward Island , Quebec , and Saskatchewan .

, , , , , , and . Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where the environmental damage occurred.

program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where the environmental damage occurred. Since 2016, more than $210 million has been invested in over 300 projects, benefiting ecosystems and communities across Canada .

has been invested in over 300 projects, benefiting ecosystems and communities across . Fines and penalties are automatically directed to the Fund under 14 federal legislative clauses, including the Fisheries Act, subsection 40(6), the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, and the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. Five federal statutes contain discretionary clauses that can be used to direct fines and penalties to the Fund, including the Fisheries Act, paragraph 79.2(f).

