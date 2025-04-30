OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians have voted for a House of Commons make up that favours building more energy infrastructure to strengthen economic sovereignty, and urgent action is required to deliver. Today, CEOs of 38 leading energy companies sent congratulations and details on an urgent action plan to help meet that mandate.

"On behalf of the leaders of Canada's energy companies, please accept our congratulations on your election victory," states the letter sent to the Prime Minister. "This moment marks not only the first chapter for your government, but also a vital opportunity for our nation to come together around shared goals and build the trust necessary to get big things done."

Seeking to work with the new federal government, the CEOs added additional context and detail to the March 19, 2025 Build Canada Now action plan.

"If executed, this urgent action plan will have a lasting impact on Canada's economic sovereignty, economy and global position," said Rich Kruger, President and CEO of Suncor. "With a strategic vision for Canada's robust energy sector, we can bring back private sector investment into Canada for the benefit of generations to come."

The energy sector is a backbone of Canada's economy, contributing 10.3 per cent of Canada's GDP in 2023, creating jobs and supporting local communities across the country. Recent polls show Canadians recognize the need to support the energy sector and build energy infrastructure – now and in the future – including new oil and natural gas pipelines, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals. However, the complexity of current regulations and uncompetitive frameworks are hindering investments and creating an infrastructure deficit.

"At a time when economic resilience and sovereignty are more critical than ever, Canada has the resources, talent, and innovation to lead the world," said Greg Ebel, President and CEO of Enbridge. "Now is the time for members of Parliament to collaborate and make Canada an energy superpower. It's time for that idea to become reality through this five-point action plan."

Key recommendations for the new federal government:

With abundant natural resources and a commitment to sustainable development, Canada can rise as a preeminent global energy supplier through this action plan:

Simplify regulations Commit to firm deadlines for project approvals Grow production Attract investment Incent indigenous co-investment opportunities

To read the full letter and view the signatories, please visit: enbridge.com/buildcanadanow

Global demand for oil and natural gas will persist for decades, whether it's growing or transitioning. Continued production requires sustained investment, and Canada is uniquely positioned to fill this gap with sustainable, responsibly produced energy.

The letter reflects a shared commitment to creating a prosperous, sustainable future for all Canadians while addressing energy affordability, reliability, and sustainability. Industry leaders stand ready to work with the government on urgent solutions to ensure Canada's energy leadership is enduring, expanding opportunities for generations to come.

