TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, RBC and the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced 13 grant recipients for the fourth round of the MVP Project . The program, which is a joint initiative between RBCxMusic and the Prism Prize , provides support to emerging Canadian musicians and filmmakers for music video creation and production. Today also marks the opening date for round five submissions. From October 1, 2020 – November 1, 2020, eligible emerging artists can submit an application online at MVPProject.ca .

The grants for round four come during an especially critical time for artists who have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With live performances on pause, and productions only recently re-starting, emerging recording artists and filmmakers have seen their primary sources of income vanish, forcing them to reimagine how they create and promote their art.

In addition to receiving funding through the MVP Project grants, artists have access to mentorship and networking opportunities with working professionals in the industry. The MVP Project is focused on the growth of the Canadian music video community, and provides additional mentorship and networking opportunities to recipients and applicants throughout the year. Recent workshops have included in-depth sessions with the production teams behind the music videos for Jordan Klassen's Virtuous Circle, TOBi's 24 (Toronto Remix), and Harrison's Mustang, as well as one-on-one mentorship opportunities with some of the country's most prominent music video creators.

"Over the past two years, we've seen the results of this program come full circle, moving from concept to production to, in some cases, an internationally acclaimed music video," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "Each round of the MVP Project produces unique, creative concepts that tell a story, and we look forward to seeing the stories from round four come to life."

Since the program's inception in 2018, the MVP Project has received nearly 1,400 music video treatment submissions, from artists across Canada. To date, the MVP Project has awarded 41 grants to emerging artists aiding in the creation of 20 music videos , with more to launch later this year. Numerous music videos funded by the MVP Project have received critical acclaim including director Farhad Ghaderi who was awarded the GOLD Winner - Music Video - Young Director Award 2020 for Jordan Klassen's Virtuous Circle, which was also nominated for a UK MVA in 2019.

"In the past several years we've grown accustomed to quick clips, memes, gifs, and hype reels as every artist scrambles to share as much "content" as possible," said MVP Project round two recipient and Vancouver indie rock band Said the Whale. "The MVP Project is a breath of fresh air because they are championing the music video as an art form. The videos created with MVP funding are truly life-changing works that would not exist in the same capacity without this incredible funding body. I, for one, had almost forgotten the power of an amazing music video, but the MVP Project has restored my faith completely."

Said the Whale's music video Record Shop , directed by Johnny Jansen and produced by Josh Huculiak, received recognition earlier this year when it was nominated for Music Video of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards.

"We are incredibly proud to grant 13 creative teams the ability to bring their extraordinary visions to reality," said Louis Calabro, VP of Programming & Awards at the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "To be associated with important collaborations like Kit Weyman and TOBI's instant classic 24 (Toronto Remix) as well as Chandler Levack and Jeremy Dutcher's celebration of Indigenous excellence in Mehcinhut, is an honour and truly inspiring for the Canadian Academy team."

The recipients for round four represent a diverse collection of musical genres and filmmaking styles, and were selected by a jury of industry professionals. Recipients include:

"The MVP project is one of the few programs in Canada that recognizes the power of bringing music and film together to tell a story," said Nova Scotia singer-songwriter and MVP Project round four recipient Breagh Isabel . "Having the program's support has allowed me to collaborate with an incredible female producer and director to bring my music to life."

The MVP Project is part of the RBC Emerging Artists Project , which helps Canadian artists bridge the gap from emerging to established, and supports organizations that provide the best opportunities to advance artists' careers. Since 2015, over 13,000 artists have been supported through these programs.

As of today, round five submissions are officially open. For more information, visit www.mvpproject.ca .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada. We are dedicated to recognizing, advocating for, and celebrating Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors. Our more than 4,000 members encompass industry icons and professionals, emerging artists, and students. Collectively, we deliver professional development programs and networking opportunities that foster industry growth, inclusion, and mentorship.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; its Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, CTV; Principal Partner, Netflix; and its Lead Partners, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, and the Cogeco Fund.

For information on membership and programming visit academy.ca .

