OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Drug Agency announces today that Dr. Robert (Bob) Bell, a distinguished healthcare leader, has been elected as the new Chair of the Board of Directors effective immediately. The news was announced today at the organization's annual general meeting of members.

A former orthopedic oncology surgeon, Dr. Bell is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and has received numerous awards for his contributions to healthcare. Dr. Bell is currently the chair of the board at the Health Data Research Network Canada and a member of the Governing Council at the Canadian Institute of Health Research. Previously, Dr. Bell was the president and CEO of the University Health Network, followed by serving in the role of Ontario's deputy minister of health.

"Canada's Drug Agency is at an evolution point in its history, with a new name and expanded responsibilities that will help our healthcare systems keep pace with rapid advances in drugs and health technologies. They're leading the charge, and I look forward to continuing to shape change together," says Dr. Bell, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors at Canada's Drug Agency.

"Dr. Bell brings immense wisdom and expertise from his decades-long career where he's made significant contributions to the healthcare sector in Canada," says Suzanne McGurn, President and CEO, Canada's Drug Agency. "As board chair, he will play a key role as we implement and achieve the aspirations set out in our new five-year strategic plan."

Canada's Drug Agency is grateful for the leadership and commitment of outgoing Board Chair, David Agnew, the President of Seneca College, who has served as board chair for the past seven years. David's diverse experience, knowledge of corporate governance, and passion for evidence-based policy ensured effective board leadership through several strategic plans, the COVID-19 pandemic, and as Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) was built from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) in 2024.

Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) is a pan-Canadian health organization. Created and funded by Canada's federal, provincial, and territorial governments, we're responsible for driving better coordination, alignment, and public value within Canada's drug and health technology landscape. We provide Canada's health system leaders with independent evidence and advice so they can make informed drug, health technology, and health system decisions, and we collaborate with national and international partners to enhance our collective impact.

