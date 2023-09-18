GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 5, 2023, the Competition Bureau will host Canada's Competition Summit, where expert speakers and panelists will explore how competition considerations can be factored into policy development across all levels of Canadian government.

To achieve long-term economic growth and prosperity, many countries around the world have identified the need to integrate competition considerations into their regulatory and policy development processes.

The Summit will feature esteemed speakers, including opening remarks from the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and a keynote address from Tim Wu, former Special Assistant to the President of the United States for Competition Policy.

Domestic and international experts will also explore:

Canada's current economic landscape;

current economic landscape; the main barriers to competition in Canada ;

; Canadians' diverse perspectives on competition issues in Canada ; and

; and building a whole-of-government competition agenda.

Canadians are invited to join the full day event virtually. To learn more about the agenda and speakers, and to register, visit the summit webpage.

Members of the media who would like to attend the Summit in person are invited to contact [email protected]. Please note that entering and exiting the event will be limited to between sessions only.

Quick Facts

Canada's Competition Summit 2023 is the fourth summit in a series of annual events hosted by the Bureau.

Competition Summit 2023 is the fourth summit in a series of annual events hosted by the Bureau. The Bureau previously hosted summits focused on: the role of competition in the transition to a greener economy, how competitive markets can play a role in driving economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic, and best practices and tools that can be used to enforce competition in the digital era.



The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

