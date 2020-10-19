TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - More than 50, 000 people from across the country are expected to take part in Light The Night, Take Back The Light – an annual flagship event hosted by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC). For the first time in the organization's history, the event will be broadcast nationally on October 24th at 7 pm EST and Canadians who are immunocompromised, like those newly diagnosed and people in treatment, will be able to participate and engage with the blood cancer community in real time. Due to the pandemic, Light The Night will look different, but it will feel the same as communities from across the country come together virtually to honour and remember those touched by a blood cancer.

"Every 23 minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer in Canada," says Alicia Talarico, LLSC's president. "Light The Night can help to ensure that in a time of pandemic, Canada's blood cancer community is not left behind, and that we can continue to deliver critical programs and services, and invest in research that saves lives."

Now in its 16th year, Light The Night will raise awareness and funds for blood cancer research and critical programs and services that support Canadians at every step of their blood cancer experience. This year, technology will bring participants together to share stories, remember loved ones lost and pay tribute to those facing a blood cancer. Light The Night generates the lion's share of funds for blood cancer research and in 2019, event participants raised $6.6 million.

"A blood cancer diagnosis can impact physical, emotional and mental health," says Nadine Prevost, director of community services at the LLSC. "Connecting virtually with others can help those newly diagnosed and people in treatment maintain a sense of community and support, lift their spirits and assist in the recovery process."

LLSC is the leading non-profit voluntary health organization dedicated to finding cures for blood cancers and ensuring that patients have access to life-saving treatments. Each year, more than 23,000 Canadians are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer. Through its fundraising programs, LLSC has invested more than $40 million in research to better understand the underlying causes of the disease, develop better therapies, and save more lives. The funds raised through Light The Night Walk will be used for:

Research to advance targeted therapies that are saving lives;

Blood cancer services, information, and support for patients and caregivers;

Public education for healthcare professionals and the blood cancer community.

There are many ways to raise awareness and show support for Canadians affected by blood cancers. Visit the Light The Night website at LightTheNight.ca to donate and learn more. Broadcast will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and LightTheNight.ca

About Light The Night

Now in its 16th year, Light The Night, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada's annual flagship event unites the blood cancer community in celebration, remembrance and hope. In 2019, over $6.6 million was raised in support of research and critical programs. While Canadians will not be walking together this year due to COVID-19, Light The Night Fundraising Teams are actively working to raise money for the blood cancer community. To celebrate their achievements, honour community heroes and remember loves ones lost, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada will host a national Light The Night virtual event on October 24, 2020 at 7pm EST. To learn more, visit LightTheNight.ca

Follow the hashtag for updates: #TakeBackTheLight #LightTheNight #endbloodcancers

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is the single largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers in Canada. LLSC funds life-saving blood cancer research across the country, and provides information and support services free of charge to people affected by a blood cancer and their families. Our mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of Canadians affected by blood cancers.

For personalized disease, treatment or support information, contact our local support staff at 1-833-222-4884. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Visit llscanada.org for more.

