CANADA'S BLACK AND CORPORATE LEADERS CELEBRATE AT INAUGURAL BLACKNORTH INITIATIVE GALA

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto's business and community leaders came together on Saturday January 21, to celebrate the extraordinary work of the BlackNorth Initiative in its continued commitment to removing anti-Black systemic barriers, at the Inaugural BlackNorth Gala.

The event also celebrated outstanding Black Community leaders and gave a huge nod to the signatories, sponsors and allies of the BlackNorth Initiative, whilst raising funds for well needed programs to help in the quest of bettering the Black community.

According to BlackNorth Initiative Founder and Chairman of the organization, Dr. Wesley J. Hall, "since its launch in 2020, the BlackNorth Initiative has worked alongside Black communities across Canada to address the underlying challenges and hurdles faced in identifying, uplifting, and retaining Black talent. Funds raised at the gala and throughout the year work to create generational change and empower Black communities. Addressing anti-Black barriers ensures that Black people are afforded equal opportunities to succeed."

Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Executive Director of the BlackNorth Initiative, gave an impassioned speech in thanking the 1,000 community members, partners, funders, sponsors, contributors, believers and change makers who joined the inaugural Gala. "It is truly a blessing and privilege to be part of this outstanding organization that assists and empowers our communities. "At the BlackNorth Initiative, we strive consistently and persistently.

This year the Gala honoured and awarded the following:

Lifetime Achievement

Honourable Dr. Donald H. Oliver, Q.C. O.C. - sponsored by Enbridge

Jane Omollo – sponsored by HSBC

Beyond the Call of Duty Award

Voice of Innovation Award – Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Social Impact Contributor Award - Boston Consulting Group

Community Capacity Builder Award - Bain and Company

Community Champion Award

BlackTech Hub – sponsored by LCBO

Canadian Black Scientists Network – sponsored by BMO

Black Law Student's Association – sponsored by IG Wealth Management

Health Association of African Canadians – sponsored by Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA)

Entrepreneurship Award

Kerin John - Black Owned Toronto - sponsored by Scotiabank

Homeownership Bridge Program

The BlackNorth Initiative Homeownership Bridge Program in partnership with Habitat for Humanity GTA empowered by Dream Legacy Foundation helps working Black families become homeowners, empowering them to build security, stability, equity, and the opportunity to make life better for themselves, their children, and generations to come.

Youth Leadership Award Winners:

Joelle Kabisoso, Sisters in Sync – sponsored by Fasken

Fanta Ly - sponsored by Sobeys

- sponsored by Sobeys Celeste Ceres - sponsored by Hyundai

Bunisha Samuels - sponsored by MLSE

Milen Baliho – sponsored by CIBC

Focusing on Youth:

BlackNorth Initiative is proud to have awarded scholarships to thirty young Black youth, thanks to the partnership with CIBC and BGC Canada. This represents a $1.5 million scholarship program for 30 Black students across Canada for 6-7 years.

Athletes on Track (AOT) Scholarship Program

The AOT is a bursary and mentorship program led in conjunction with U Sports, designed to financially support University level student-athletes and provide them with the tools necessary to enter and thrive in the job market once they graduate.

Recipients include:

Aja Sy – University of Northern British Columbia , Women's Volleyball

– University of , Women's Volleyball Hazim Mohamed – University of Victoria , Men's Swimming

– , Men's Swimming Maya Addai – Carleton University , Women's Rugby

– , Women's Rugby Alexander Odle – Guelph , Men's Volleyball

– , Men's Volleyball Jessica Salanon – McGill University , Women's Basketball

– , Women's Basketball Ismail Sow – Université de Montréal, Men's Soccer

– Université de Montréal, Men's Soccer Kira Atherley – St. Francis Xavier University , Women's Basketball

– , Women's Basketball Devaughn Blackwood – St. Francis Xavier University , Football

Toronto Metropolitan University's Lincoln Alexander School of Law Scholarship

Shardaine Rowe Brown

Ever Imafidon

Kafela Campbell

Stacey Newman

Shaun Shepherd

The Wes Hall Award for Black Journalism through Toronto Metropolitan University's Journalism faculty is awarded to

RayanaRojoBolton

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of our lives by utilizing a business-first mindset. We are committed to the removal of anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. For more information, visit: https://blacknorth.ca/ and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

