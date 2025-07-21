BlackNorth Initiative Marks 5 Years of Impact in Canada's Fight Against Systemic Anti-Black Racism

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks a milestone in Canada's journey toward racial equity. The BlackNorth Initiative (BNI) celebrates five years since launching the country's largest corporate movement to dismantle systemic anti-Black racism. Since July 2020, more than 500 organizations have signed the BlackNorth Pledge—committing to bold, measurable actions that reimagine leadership, drive economic inclusion, and shift power across sectors.

Five Years of Measurable Progress:

3.3% Black board representation among TSX-listed BNI signatories—up from under 1% in 2020 (DI-FSC State of Black Economics Report, 2025)

Secured over $6 million in home value for 12 new homeowners—comprising 42 families members, including children—who have embarked on a journey toward generational wealth and long-term housing equity.

in home value for 12 new homeowners—comprising 42 families members, including children—who have embarked on a journey toward generational wealth and long-term housing equity. Close to $2 million in scholarships and bursaries awarded to Black students

in scholarships and bursaries awarded to Black students 434 Black entrepreneurs supported through the BlackNorth B.E.G.I.N. entrepreneurship program

Thousands of Black professionals and students connected to mentorships, scholarships, and job opportunities through BlackNorth Connect

"This was never about optics. It has always been about transformation. About shifting power, dismantling the barriers that hold Black Canadians back, and rewriting the rules of who gets to lead and thrive. The last five years have shown that change is possible when courage meets commitment. Advancing equity is not just the right thing to do. It is smart, strategic business. Diverse companies outperform because they reflect the real world. With Pledge 2.0, we are raising the bar and calling on a new generation of leaders to match intention with action and turn promises into progress."

Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman, BlackNorth Initiative

"We did not start a moment. We built a movement. A movement anchored in truth, driven by community, and measured by real, lasting impact. From day one, our mission was clear: to confront systemic anti-Black racism not with platitudes, but with a new model of shared responsibility and bold action. Today, we honour the progress we have made, but we do so with clear eyes, knowing the road ahead still demands urgency, courage, and collective will. We owe it to the Black communities who entrusted us with their hopes, and to the Canada we believe is possible, to keep pushing forward with relentless resolve."

Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, CEO, BlackNorth Initiative

Looking Ahead: Pledge 2.0

Building on the foundation of the original pledge, Pledge 2.0 will serve as a refreshed roadmap for inclusive leadership across Canada. It introduces:

Updated and measurable equity commitments

Enhanced onboarding and progress reporting tools

A stronger focus on accountability, with annual surveys and transparent impact tracking

Designed with community consultation and stakeholder feedback, Pledge 2.0 ensures that organizations not only make commitments—but are equipped to meet them.

For current signatories, this is the moment to reaffirm your role in this shared journey.

For those not yet part of this movement, the time to step forward is now.

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to close the gaps created by systemic anti-Black racism for Black Canadians. We envision a Canada where systemic anti-Black racism no longer exists. For more information, visit: https://blacknorth.ca and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

SOURCE BlackNorth Initiative

Media Inquiries: Shelton Mpala, Associate Director of Strategic Communications, BlackNorth Initiative, [email protected]