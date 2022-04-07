CANADA'S BIG-ON-BOOKS TOY STORE: TOYS"R"US CANADA ANNOUNCES MAJOR BOOK EXPANSION

"Fostering a lifetime's passion for reading and books is hugely important to all of us at Penguin Random House Canada. We couldn't be more pleased to have a retailer like Toys"R"Us creating a space for readers who call Canada home and look to books to help shape their own stories; and whose lifelong reading, learning, and imagining are the building blocks of its future." –Beth Lockley, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Penguin Random House Canada.

This expansion is part of Toys"R"Us Canada's commitment to serving families by bringing a broad and deep selection of books and toys together in one exciting space. With a collection as tall as 82 giraffes, that can cover 20 hockey rinks, and stacked up, is roughly as deep as 135 swimming pools, Toys"R"Us continues to be a top resource and one-stop-shop for parents.

"We're so excited to be 'Canada's Big-on-Books Toy Store' – it's an identity that lets us wrap our arms around all the things kids love, and that grownups love for them! The depth and breadth of our new selection encompasses interests and favourite characters for kids at every age, including pre-readers. It unites reading and play in a way that's very natural." –Allyson Banks, Director of Marketing Toys "R" Us Canada.

Building upon the success of its toy offerings, the Toys"R"Us book expansion will include a variety of titles and new releases that complement the education-based toys, as well as the toys from favourite movies, shows and games that shoppers have come to expect from the brand. Upcoming releases include Dav Pilkey's Cat Kid Comic Club, The Baby-Sitters Club, The Bad Guys series, Bibi's Got Game by Bianca Andreescu and Layla the Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, to name a few. Grownups looking to build up kids' "to-be-read" piles can look forward to upcoming promotions on some red-hot graphic novel series and books to celebrate moms and grads!

The hottest kid books will be available now in stores and online at toysrus.ca, with new titles rolling out every week.

