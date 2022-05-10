In the 29th year of the program, Canada's Best Managed Companies combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2022 Canada's Best Managed Companies awards program, spotlighting the top privately-owned Canadian companies with annual revenues over $50 million. This year's companies—including the program's 29 new winners—highlight their strategic planning, adaptability, and commitment to their communities as key factors contributing to their success on a global scale.

"The 2022 Best Managed winners have demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify lucrative opportunities and successfully adapt to new situations, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth," said Lorrie King, National Co-Leader of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. "Over the past year, these companies displayed a forging-forward mentality that enabled them to weather challenges and explore new avenues for advancement. They exemplify the resilience and innovative business practices that are necessary as the Canadian and global business environments continue to change rapidly."

Another connection between Canada's Best Managed Companies is their continued attention to employee wellbeing, with policies and practices ranging from increased benefits and flexible work options to opportunities for professional development and growth. These companies promote clear and consistent communication throughout their organizations, fostering inclusive, collaborative workplaces where employees' contributions are recognized and rewarded through holistic compensation systems.

"Industry leaders understand that enhanced employee engagement and retention are vital to an organization's long-term success," said Derrick Dempster, National Co-Leader of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. "This year's Best Managed winners embraced a people-first mentality, ensuring their employees feel valued and empowered and enabling them to cultivate important capabilities to make valuable contributions and help further their organization's core purpose."

Canada's Best Managed Companies are also demonstrating a renewed focus on customer and community relationships, with many of this year's winners taking active strides to integrate environmental, social, and governance considerations into their strategic planning and decision-making.

"It is increasingly important for companies to consider the broader impact of their actions on their communities," said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. "Companies who incorporate these concerns into their practices are able to develop deeper connections with clients, improve employee engagement, and drive continuous growth. The 2022 Best Managed winners are leaders in this area and should be proud of their significant contributions to their communities."

Best Managed is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes. Generation after generation, Deloitte Private has been by the side of the entrepreneurs transforming Canada's economy – and under its wing, the Best Managed program includes 481 companies, offering a strong network to support the 29 new winners of 2022. The network continues its expansion beyond Canadian borders, now with presence in 50 countries globally.

Here is the list of the new Best Managed winners in 2022:

Company name City Province Primary industry 123Dentist Burnaby British Columbia Life Sciences & Health Care Adfast Canada Inc. Saint-Laurent Quebec Consumer Aquifer Group of Companies Saskatoon Saskatchewan Consumer Auto Export Corporation St. Catharines Ontario Consumer Automobile En Direct.com Inc. Saint-Constant Quebec Consumer Bondi Produce & Specialty Foods Toronto Ontario Consumer Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Limited Schomberg Ontario Consumer Carrington Group of Companies Edmonton Alberta Financial Services Centra Windows Langley British Columbia Manufacturing and Construction CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions Châteauguay Quebec Energy, Resources & Industrials Groupe Ouellet Canada Inc. L'Islet Quebec Manufacturing Groupe Park Avenue Inc. Brossard (Montérégie) Quebec Consumer Inflector Environmental Services Greely Ontario Energy, Resources & Industrials L. Fournier et fils Inc. Val-d'Or Quebec Mines, Civil, Transport, Concrete LCI Education Montréal Quebec Government and Public Services Logistik Unicorp Inc. Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Quebec Consumer Mastermind Toys Toronto Ontario Consumer MedSpa Partners Inc. Toronto Ontario Life Sciences & Health Care NEW LOOK VISION GROUP Saint-Laurent Quebec Medical (Eyewear) Retail Norbec Boucherville Quebec Energy, Resources & Industrials Norda Stelo Inc. Quebec City Quebec Energy, Resources & Industrials P3 Veterinary Partners Inc. Oakville Ontario Life Sciences & Health Care Policaro Group Brampton Ontario Consumer Radicle Group Inc. Calgary Alberta Technology, Media and Telecommunications Samuel, Son & Co. Oakville Ontario Energy, Resources & Industrials Seafair Capital St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador Government and Public Services Tri-Mach Group Inc. Elmira Ontario Food & Beverage Equipment Manufacturing/Services Trudell Medical Limited London Ontario Life Sciences & Health Care Urban Life Solutions Calgary Alberta Outdoor Service Delivery



A complete list of the 2022 Canada's Best Managed winners, Gold Standard winners and Platinum Club winners is available here.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

