Canada's Best Managed Companies demonstrate resilience to thrive, despite challenging year

In the 28th year of the program, Canada's Best Managed Companies are finding success through organizational purpose, enabling remote work, and focusing on employee health and well-being

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 Canada's Best Managed Companies awards program, spotlighting the top privately-owned Canadian companies with annual revenues over $25 million. This year's companies—including the program's 37 new winners—attribute their success in a year of turbulence to clearly defined organizational purpose, fostering a remote work environment, and a clear focus on employee well-being, which has led them to overcome some of today's most pressing challenges and remain competitive on the world stage.

"In what may be the most challenging year for Canadian businesses since the program's inception, the 2021 Best Managed winners are a shining example of the importance of leadership, innovation, and resilience in the face of uncertainty," said Kari Lockhart, National Co-Leader of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. "These companies should not only be extremely proud of this designation, but for their organizational grit, continued adaptability, and unwavering commitment to their people during a year when it was needed most."

Although Canada's Best Managed Companies continue to adapt in their own way in 2021, one important distinction ties them all together—organizational purpose. As each company relies on its own uniquely defined purpose as the lens in which it views challenges, opportunities, and key decisions, this year's winners can confidently chart a path forward, despite uncertainty.

"This unpredictable year, defined by economic instability, has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and put the principle of organizational purpose to the test, and as seen with this year's crop of Best Managed winners, it works," said Peter E. Brown, National Co-Leader of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. "By using their purpose as the bedrock of their organizational foundation, this year's winning companies didn't just weather the storm, but were able to experiment and take risks, seek out new opportunities, and thrive."

Another important factor in the success of this year's winners is their commitment to the health and well-being of their people. By emphasizing employee health as a major priority over the past year, Best Managed companies are ensuring their people feel valued, which has long lasting impacts on businesses. Likewise, by enabling a remote work environment and giving employees the confidence to feel safe, this year's Best Managed Companies are rapidly adapting the way they communicate, empathize, and lead their people.

"One area we've seen that's different than in previous years is how companies view employee well-being, including mental health," said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. "Simply focusing on the bottom line is no longer a staple for success. Instead, we're seeing Best Managed winners—past and present—adapt quickly to a new working environment, while fostering creativity and innovation united in their companies' purpose. This year's companies should take pride in being at the forefront of this positive change."

Best Managed is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes. Generation after generation, Deloitte Private has been by the side of the entrepreneurs transforming Canada's economy – and under its wing, the Best Managed program includes 486 companies, offering a strong network to support the 37 new winners of 2021. The network continues its expansion beyond Canadian borders, now with presence in 37 countries globally.

Here is the list of the new Best Managed winners in 2021:

Company print name City Province Primary industry AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions Burlington ON Heavy Machinery & Equipment Averna Montreal QC Engineering & Construction BE Power Equipment Maple Ridge BC Wholesale & Distribution BioScript Solutions Moncton NB Health Care Book Depot Thorold ON Bargain Book Distribution--B2B and B2C Canadian North Kanata ON Transportation Crawford Packaging London ON Wholesale & Distribution De La Fontaine Sherbrooke QC Engineering & Construction Duvaltex Quebec QC Apparel/Textiles/Footwear/Accessories Eddyfi/NDT Quebec QC Technology GrainsConnect Canada Calgary AB Agribusiness Groupe Boucher Sports Sainte-Foy QC Specialty & Department Stores Groupe Tornatech Inc. Laval QC Fabrication HGrégoire Saint-Eustache QC Automotive Le Groupe Beaucage Sherbrooke QC Automotive lg2 Montreal QC Advertising & Communication Magna IV Engineering Edmonton AB Engineering & Construction Medicom Pointe Claire QC Health Care Mikisew Group of Companies Enoch AB Oil, Gas & Chemicals MOBIA Dartmouth NS Technology MP Lundy Construction Inc. Ottawa ON Engineering & Construction Muraflex Montreal QC Engineering & Construction Neighbourly Pharmacy Etobicoke ON Health Care ORAM Plomberie du bâtiment Mirabel QC Engineering & Construction Osmow's Mississauga ON Food & Beverage Manufacturing Peavey Industries LP Red Deer AB Specialty & Department Stores Polykar Inc. Ville Saint Laurent QC Industrial Products Préval AG inc. Saint-Hyacinthe QC Agribusiness Priestly Demolition Inc. King ON Engineering & Construction Seasons Retirement Communities Oakville ON Health Care Showcase Brampton ON Specialty & Department Stores Sollio Groupe Coopératif Montreal QC Agribusiness Spectrum Health Care Toronto ON Health Care State Window Corporation Vaughan ON Engineering & Construction Turf Care Products Canada Newmarket ON Heavy Machinery & Equipment Upper Crust Toronto ON Food & Beverage Manufacturing Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Winnipeg MB Investment Management

About Canada's Best Managed Companies



Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

