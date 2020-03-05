Canada's Best Managed Companies define purpose to glean competitive edge

In its 27th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies are setting sights on global competition, raising efforts in defining purpose, and investing in technology and innovation

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Deloitte announces the winners of the 2020 Canada's Best Managed Companies awards program, recognizing excellence in privately-owned Canadian companies with annual revenues over $25 million. With 26 new winners in 2020, this year's companies credit success to investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and intent to compete on the global stage. This year's Best Managed winners are also putting a laser focus on prioritizing organizational purpose.

"In 2020, the bar is raised even higher for Best Managed companies as the program continues its expansion beyond Canadian borders, now in 21 countries worldwide," said Peter E. Brown, National Co-Leader of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. "As the network of Best Managed companies continues to grow, the stakes get higher – as these companies are increasingly aware of their competition, globally. This year's select group of winners should be especially proud of their achievements and of this designation."

As Canada's Best Managed Companies continue to find success, a common theme among winners is their commitment to defining organizational purpose. By defining and implementing purpose throughout all levels of business, this year's winners are gleaning the competitive edge that comes with leading and doing business in a purpose-led environment.

"Defining purpose is not just a goal of large organizations, it is increasingly valuable in the evolving workforce – it's equally important to employees and customers," said Kari Lockhart, National Co-Leader of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. "By doing so, this year's Best Managed companies are fostering healthier workplaces, closer communities, and stronger foundations to help guide successful, collaborative decision-making."

Another redeeming quality that never wavers among Best Managed award recipients is their extraordinary commitment to their clients and customers. "Year over year, a clear and concise strategy and approach to customer service is what puts these companies head and shoulders above the rest," added Lockhart.

Best Managed winners are also finding success by continuing to act, invest, and make important decisions amid economic uncertainties, a recurring topic explored in Deloitte's 'Disrupting the Bear' series. Investment in areas such as R&D or creating proprietary tools contributes to strong growth and financial performance, contrary to organizations that may halt movement or wait until markets stabilize.

"As a long time sponsor of Canada's Best Managed Companies, CIBC is proud to recognize this year's winners, who have consistently demonstrated exceptional business performance in a constantly changing world," said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. "Best Managed Companies showcase outstanding leadership in their respective industries, with a clear strategy that is focused on investing for long-term success and growth."

Best Managed is a flagship program presented by Deloitte Private, a division of Deloitte exclusively focused on serving private clients of all sizes. Generation after generation, Deloitte Private has been by the side of the entrepreneurs transforming Canada's economy – and under its wing, the Best Managed program includes 469 companies, offering a strong network to support the 26 winners of 2020. The network continues its expansion beyond Canadian borders, now with presence in 21 countries globally.

Here is the list of the new Best Managed winners in 2020:

Company City Province Industry Acadian Construction Dieppe NB Construction AirSprint Inc. Calgary AB Transportation Bee-Clean Building Maintenance Edmonton AB Business services Behaviour Interactive Montreal QC Media Chambers Transportation Group Ltd. Vernon BC Transportation Champion Petfoods Edmonton AB Manufacturing COFOMO Montreal QC Technology Conestoga Meats Breslau ON Food Processing Englobe Corp. Quebec QC Engineering & Architecture FYidoctors Calgary AB Healthcare Henry's Toronto ON Retail Ironclad Developments Inc. Springfield MB Construction Marco Group of Companies St. John's NL Construction Mattamy Homes Toronto ON Real Estate mform Construction Group Toronto ON Construction Modern Beauty Supplies Calgary AB Whole Sale Distribution Mondou, membre du Groupe Legault Montreal QC Retail Morbern Inc. Cornwall ON Manufacturing Naylor Building Partnerships Inc. Oakville ON Construction Nuvei Technologies Corp Montreal QC Fintech QSL Quebec QC Transportation Quinlan Brothers Ltd. Bay de Verde NL Seafood Processing RAPTOR Mining Edmonton AB Manufacturing Rockwood Custom Homes Calgary AB Construction TECHO-BLOC INC St-Hubert QC Manufacturing The Inland Group of Companies Truro NS Airport Environmental Compliance & Ground Support

A complete list of the 2020 Canada's Best Managed winners, Gold Standard winners and Platinum Club winners is available here.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (Winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and TMX Group. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Deloitte Private

Getting you there

Generation after generation, Deloitte has been by the side of the entrepreneurs transforming Canada's economy. Deloitte Private is exclusively focused on serving private clients — of all sizes. We know that the journey to success requires strategic decision making and being opportunistic at the right moment. As Canada's largest professional services advisor to private clients, we are passionate and committed to your future success—always looking ahead to anticipate your needs and prepare you for any unforeseen challenges ahead. Deloitte Private will help you achieve your goals and get you where you want to be. Our focus is getting you there… and beyond. Please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Deloitte, one of Canada's leading professional services firms, provides audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

