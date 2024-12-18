Canada's Beloved Theodore TOO, Temporarily On Leave

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Theodore TOO, the 65-foot life-sized replica of Canada's cherished Theodore Tugboat, has taken on water and is partially submerged, resting gently on the bottom of shallow water beside a dock at the Ontario Shipyard in Port Weller.

A skilled and dedicated team of men and women are actively working on a comprehensive plan to safely right the tugboat and refloat him with utmost care.

Theodore TOO navigue fièrement à travers le front de mer d'Halifax près du Musée maritime de l'Atlantique. (CNW Group/BWTT Holdings Inc.)

"At this time, the cause of this unfortunate incident remains unclear. However, we are committed to executing a safe and successful refloat of our beloved Theodore TOO. People across the country hold this little tugboat dear, and we will do everything possible to keep everyone informed of our progress. Rest assured, measures have been taken to mitigate any potential environmental impact," said Blair McKeil, owner of Theodore TOO.

Theodore TOO was built at Snyder's Shipyard in Dayspring, Nova Scotia, and launched on April 19, 2000, with his official birthday (certificate day) on May 5, 2000. The 65-foot tugboat, Theodore TOO is a faithful reproduction of the iconic character from the beloved CBC series Theodore Tugboat. Purchased by Blair McKeil in 2021, Theodore TOO serves as a proud ambassador for the Maritimes and a champion of Canada's marine industry. His mission includes raising awareness about the diverse, inclusive employment opportunities that drive Canada's marine sector. Theodore TOO also advocates for clean water strategies, focusing on the restoration and protection of the country's waterways and the Great Lakes.

Since arriving in Ontario, Theodore TOO has visited more than 20 ports along the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and in the U.S., bringing joy and happiness to local communities. Throughout his journey, he has continued his mission to raise awareness about the marine industry and promote the conservation, restoration, and preservation of our precious water resources.

