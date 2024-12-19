Canada's Beloved Theodore TOO, Refloated

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - We are happy to announce that at approximately 3:00pm today, Theodore TOO was safely righted and refloated.

We still have a lot of work to do, but with that being said, we want to thank Olous Boag and his team from Ontario Shipyards for their immediate assistance and expertise with the salvage and refloat operations.

We would also like to acknowledge both Kevin Cameron of North American Marine and the ASI Group's dive team for their immediate response and support as subcontractors to the Ontario Shipyards.

Furthermore, we are thankful for the assistance provided by the Urgent Response Team at the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) – lead by Greg Yizhou Yang. Their expertise, as well as assistance with additional equipment to mitigate any environmental concerns while refloating the vessel, was instrumental in our success thus far.

