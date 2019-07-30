Canada's Baby Gourmet Grows Up Into Thirsty Naturals - a Skin and Body Care Line Made for Teenagers

CALGARY, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Jen Carlson, Canadian mom of two, influential game-changer in the natural marketplace and entrepreneur behind Canada's leading organic baby food brand, Baby Gourmet, is excited to introduce her new 100 per cent natural skin and body care line formulated specifically for teens, Thirsty Naturals.

Just in time for back to school, Thirsty Naturals will launch nationwide on August 19, 2019 available at Loblaw stores and other prominent Canadian retailers. The brand is proud to be amongst the first of its kind to specifically address the teenage demographic with products that are completely natural, plant-based and toxin-free.

Founder Jen Carlson, is a doer. She exudes the three main traits needed to bring an idea to life - endless passion, entrepreneurial spirit and a relentless sense of pursuit to ensure her kids (and all kids) have access to the best products available - so she went out and made them herself. Carlson's product lines have grown with her children, beginning with Baby Gourmet, then Slammers, organic snack brand for kids, and now, Thirsty Naturals.

"As kids enter adolescence and teen years, suddenly the ongoing parent-to-kid conversation moves from brushing and flossing teeth as part of a daily good hygiene routine, to encouraging them to use deodorant – awkward – and to get into a skincare routine: wash, cleanse, treat those pimples, pop on a facemask. I was shocked to find that all products recommended to this age demographic used toxic ingredients, pore blocking silicones and hormone disruptors," says Jen Carlson, founder of Thirsty Naturals. "I spent a lifetime promoting good nutrition and I couldn't, in good conscience, start my kids personal body care journey with toxic products. So, like we did with Baby Gourmet - we wanted to create the best products for the next stage of our kids' development, so we created Thirsty Naturals."

Here is the breakdown:

Thirsty Naturals products are formulated to meet the particular needs of teenage skin. This includes, sensitive skin, oil-prone skin, dry skin, combination skin and more.





Thirsty Naturals includes a line up of 6 new products that provide a complete 100 percent natural face and body hygiene routine solution for teenagers. All ingredients are carefully-selected and chosen to naturally combat these issues in a non-gender-specific way. The scent appeals to boys and girls, and the packaging is formatted in easy-to-use, hassle-free pump containers which works well for teens according to our focus group.





The brand brings fresh and approachable marketing to the natural personal care industry and allows adolescents to have a healthy line of products made specifically for them and not for their parents.

To learn more about Thirsty Naturals, visit their website at www.thirstynaturals.ca or follow them on Instagram at @ThirstyNaturals or Facebook at Thirsty Naturals.

About Thirsty Naturals:

Each product is specifically made for teens with the guidance and support of their teenage brand ambassadors. Thirsty Naturals is 100% natural, plant-based & toxin-free personal care products for teenagers made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances, petroleum by-products, animal by-products, animal testing. With all ingredients sourced from natural origins, even the preservative used is a natural source. Products are at an affordable price point without sacrificing quality ingredients and are available online and will be in stores nationwide by September 2019.

SOURCE Thirsty Naturals

For further information: For media inquiries please contact: Shanaz Hack, 416.363.6444 x 2030, shanaz@elevatorinc.com