"This is an ideal opportunity for everyone to learn more about where their food comes from while getting to know the people who produce it. I encourage all Canadians to join the agri-food community online to have these important conversations about food and agriculture," said John Jamieson, CCFI President and CEO.

Canada's Agriculture Day, led by Agriculture More Than Ever, was launched in 2017. Every year, Canadians from coast-to-coast show their love through social media using the official hashtag #CdnAgDay.

There are various ways to honour Canadian agriculture and food on February 15, 2023:

Post a photo, take a video, or write a blog post. On social media, show us how you're celebrating by using #CdnAgDay.

Attend a virtual farm tour.

Share a photo of a meal made with 100% Canadian ingredients.

Ask questions about agriculture and listen to farmers tell their story.

About Agriculture More Than Ever

In May 2021, the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity assumed the leadership of Agriculture More Than Ever. Agriculture More Than Ever engages in positive dialogue around ag and food and creates trust between producers and consumers. For more information, visit agriculturemorethanever.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity is a national charity with a clearly defined mandate to help Canada's food system earn public trust by coordinating research, resources, dialogue, and communications. For more information, visit foodintegrity.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

