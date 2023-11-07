The Adult Vaccine Alliance advocates for better access to adult vaccines in Canada – improving health and saving lives.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Adult Vaccine Alliance (AVA) is excited to announce its official launch, building on existing efforts to enhance access to adult vaccines in Canada. Bringing together front-line health care workers, academics, industry partners, pharmacy leaders, public health experts as well as advocacy and patient groups, AVA is committed to advocating for all National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI)-recommended adult vaccines to be publicly funded uniformly across Canada's provinces and territories.

Canada faces significant challenges when it comes to adult vaccination, with generally lower uptake compared to paediatric vaccines and higher inequities in access.1 Many NACI-recommended vaccines for adults (e.g., shingles vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine) are not publicly funded uniformly across Canada.2,3 Additionally, awareness of the importance of adult vaccines is lower compared to paediatric vaccines.4

"Securing a healthier Canada hinges on ensuring that all adults in Canada have equitable access to vaccines," said Dr. Gregory Taylor, Co-Chair of AVA. "Our vision is to see a Canada where every adult can readily access evidence-based expert recommended vaccines at zero or low cost. Our mission is to advocate for better funding for, increased public awareness of, and better access to adult vaccines."

A recent survey conducted by 19 to Zero5 and the University of Toronto showed that 73% of respondents in all regions of Canada felt that NACI-recommended vaccines should be publicly funded.6 The results also showed that over 71% of respondents felt that paying out of pocket for their vaccines plays a pivotal role in their decision-making process.

"The need to revitalize routine immunizations in the wake of COVID-19 compels us to engage health care professionals, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and the public in our mission to improve the health of people regardless of where they live in Canada," said Dr. Jia Hu, Co-Chair of AVA. "AVA will work collaboratively with key stakeholders to help improve funding for, and access to NACI-recommended vaccines."

AVA was formed following an April 2023 meeting in Ottawa attended by industry partners, leading academics, pharmacy leaders, public health experts as well as advocacy and patient groups who emphasized the need for new approaches to improving vaccination funding, access, and ultimately uptake among adults in Canada.

About the Adult Vaccine Alliance

The Adult Vaccine Alliance (AVA) was created to address the urgent need for a collective effort to increase access to National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI)-recommended adult vaccines in Canada. AVA is led by two co-chairs, Dr. Jia Hu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 19 to Zero, and Dr. Gregory Taylor, Canada's former Chief Public Health Officer.

