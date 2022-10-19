Canada's Access to Justice Week 2022

Access to Justice Counts: Using data to address the legal needs of Canadians

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The third annual National Access to Justice Week is taking place from October 24 to 28 with programming for legal professionals, community and justice sector workers and members of the public offered in collaboration with Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan. This year's theme explores the qualitative and quantitative data currently available to the justice sector, what data should be collected, and how data can be effectively used to understand and address the legal needs of Canadians.

Nationally focused events, include:

In addition to national events, each participating province will host a full line-up of local events, including some free legal education seminars for members of the public, intended to help answer everyday legal questions and connect participants to relevant legal resources. For local programming schedules and registration information, refer to the links below:

Programs are free; however, advance registration is required. Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation for legal professionals may be granted for some sessions.

The Access to Justice Week is an opportunity for legal professionals across Canada to learn about new initiatives, connect with diverse partners and explore and review critical access to justice issues from different perspectives.

Quotes:

"It is vital that those of us in the legal and justice sectors work together to facilitate increased access to justice for all Canadians. National A2J Week is a unique opportunity to bring legal professionals, colleagues from the justice sector, academics, service providers and members of the public, from across the country, together. It brings focus to access to justice and sparks discussions about current barriers and possible solutions."

- Treasurer Jacqueline Horvat, Law Society of Ontario

"A justice system that is accessible, equal, and efficient for all is key to a healthy democracy, and we are pleased to come together with our partners across Canada to explore critical issues affecting the justice system, and to celebrate the organizations that are dedicated to resolving these challenges and improving access for all Canadians."

- Amanda Lindberg, President, Canadian Bar Association – Alberta Branch

"People need to be able to access the services and professionals who can help them solve their legal problems. The ongoing research in British Columbia and across Canada will help governments, courts and private legal service providers improve access to those services and professionals. The BC Branch of the Canadian Bar Association is proud to be part of A2J Week Canada."

- Aleem Bharmal, KC, President, Canadian Bar Association – BC Branch

"On behalf of the Manitoba planning committee, I am pleased to invite members of the public to learn about data collection, legal clinics, alternative legal service models and alternative dispute resolution methods. Making the law accessible and transparent to the public is of utmost importance to all of our organizations.

- Natasha Brown, Access to Justice Coordinator at the Law Society of Manitoba

"Recent amendments to the Divorce Act and case law interpreting have shed some light on an area of family law that has long been in need of attention. This panel is a great opportunity to discuss some much-needed A2J Innovations aimed at building capacity around addressing family violence in family courts."

- Dr. Ilana Luther, Access to Justice & Law Reform Institute, Nova Scotia

"Solving complex, systemic issues like access to justice require creative and collaborative approaches, that are tracked and measured. During the 3rd annual national access to justice week, we are uniting across Canada to focus on how data and design strategies have been and can be used for coordinated and collaborative justice system improvements and reform."

- Brea Lowenberger, CREATE Justice and Access to Justice Coordinator, Saskatchewan

