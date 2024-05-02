GATINEAU, QC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Cutting the pollution that is fuelling costly climate change while building a strong, sustainable Canadian economy to create jobs and invest in a competitive, decarbonizing world is the key to success in the 21st century. The latest National Inventory Report confirms Canada has bent the curve and is reducing emissions toward achieving the country's 2030 emissions reduction goal in a growing economy. Reliable emissions inventory tracking is crucial to understanding Canada's progress and next steps in climate action.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, released Canada's 2024 National Inventory Report, which tracks and reports on the country's greenhouse gas emissions. This year's edition provides estimates from 1990 to 2022.

The new National Inventory Report data for 2022 shows emissions were significantly lower, by 44 megatonnes, than Canada's pre-pandemic 2019 levels, which is equivalent to removing more than 13 million gas-powered vehicles from our roads. In fact, 2022 emissions of 708 megatonnes are the lowest they have been in 25 years, with the exception of the COVID–19 years (2020 and 2021), when the sudden, global economic slowdown caused emissions to drop sharply. Even set against the sharp COVID dip, emissions were up only 9.3 megatonnes from 2021, lower than the 13 megatonnes forecasted by Environment and Climate Change Canada modelling and 14.2 megatonnes forecasted by the Canadian Climate Institute.

The pandemic rebound is the result of increases in emissions from transportation, buildings, and some subsectors of oil and gas production.

The inventory results confirm that Canada's economic growth continues to decouple from its greenhouse gas emissions. The emissions intensity of the Canadian economy has declined by 42 percent since 1990 (greenhouse gases per every dollar of gross domestic product).

Before Canada implemented its first major climate plan in 2016, Canada was tracking to increase emissions in 2030 by nine percent above 2005 levels. Today, the country is tracking to surpass its 2026 interim objective to reduce emissions by 20 percent over 2005 levels by 2026 and continues the momentum toward meeting its 2030 target.

This year's inventory also provides evidence that many parts of the economy are becoming more efficient and greener through the adoption of clean technologies; the switch to cleaner fuels and non-emitting electricity (hydro, wind, solar, nuclear); and structural economic changes as Canadians build a low-carbon economy.

The push for greater energy efficiency continued in the recently released Budget 2024, which commits $800 million to reduce emissions and lower energy bills for renters and homeowners by increasing support for energy-efficient home retrofits, including launching a new Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program.

The Government of Canada expects that in addition to economy-wide pollution pricing and other federal measures, complementary climate actions from the provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous peoples, businesses, and individuals—as well as the acceleration of clean technology innovation and adoption—will lead to further emissions reductions this decade. This will help ensure future generations can continue to enjoy a clean, safe, and healthy environment.

Quotes

"The hard work of Canadians is paying off. The Government of Canada has invested over $120 billion to support provinces and territories, Indigenous communities, businesses, and Canadians in the pursuit of a net-zero economy. Canada's 2024 National Inventory Report confirms we have bent the curve, and emissions remain on a long-term downward track while we grow a clean, sustainable, and strong economy. Together, we are making steady progress, and it is imperative that we keep up the momentum. We have a responsibility to take climate action for our economy, our families, and our future to build a stronger, healthier, and sustainable country."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Canada's National Inventory Report relies on the best available scientific methods and most dependable data to estimate greenhouse gas emissions from Canada's entire economy.

relies on the best available scientific methods and most dependable data to estimate greenhouse gas emissions from entire economy. The National Inventory Report helps decision-makers better understand the progress being made and next steps that are needed to lower emissions and combat climate change.

helps decision-makers better understand the progress being made and next steps that are needed to lower emissions and combat climate change. 2022 was a record year of population growth for Canada , with over one million new inhabitants, while emissions per capita decreased from 24 tonnes in 2005 to 18 tonnes, which is comparable to the United States .

, with over one million new inhabitants, while emissions per capita decreased from 24 tonnes in 2005 to 18 tonnes, which is comparable to . Noteworthy changes in emissions between 2021 and 2022 include: Emissions from transport increased by 7.8 megatonnes (4.2 percent), largely due to more travelling. Emissions from commercial, institutional, and residential fuel combustion increased by 3.8 megatonnes (5.3 percent), due to a colder winter. Emissions from agricultural soils increased 1.5 megatonnes (9.0 percent), mainly due to losses of carbon in soils and a rebound in crop production, following drought conditions in the prairies in 2021. Emissions from public electricity and heat production decreased by 4.3 megatonnes (7.0 percent), due to further reductions in coal consumption. Emission increases from the oil and gas sector from 2021–2022 were one megatonne, as companies continue to take action to reduce methane emissions and increase energy efficiency. Emissions from oil and gas fugitive sources decreased by 2.1 megatonnes (2.8 percent), due to decreased venting from equipment in Alberta and Saskatchewan , which is attributed to regulations.

Environment and Climate Change Canada submits the National Inventory Report to the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat every year, as required by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]