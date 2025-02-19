OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Ministerial Lead for Jasper, issued the following statement:

"As Chair of the Jasper Recovery Working Group, I convened a meeting with my ministerial colleagues to continue driving Jasper's recovery following last year's devastating, unprecedented wildfires.

"Rebuilding Jasper is our priority. We are accelerating progress through federal support that is coordinated with our provincial, municipal, and Indigenous partners. We remain committed to working together to address the community's urgent and specific needs, including housing and support for workers.

"Today's meeting builds on my visit to Jasper earlier this month, where I announced $160.1 million in federal investments to support the town, its residents, and Jasper National Park. This included almost $40 million towards interim and longer-term permanent housing for the community, and almost 320 housing interim units which have already begun arriving. While there, I heard from the community about the urgency of rebuilding in time for the 2025 tourist season. I was humbled by their resilience in the face of this difficult situation and made a commitment to bring their concerns back to Ottawa—so we can work together to deliver real solutions. That's exactly what we're doing.

"I am honoured to serve as Ministerial Lead for the Jasper recovery. Our job is to help Jasper rebuild and come back stronger by supporting the local community and preserving the unique character and natural beauty that draws the world to one of Canada's greatest destinations."

Working Group members:

Terry Duguid , Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (Chair)

, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (Chair) Steven Guilbeault , Minister of Environment and Climate Change

, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Harjit S. Sajjan , President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

, President of the King's Privy Council for and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Patty Hajdu , Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Nate Erskine-Smith , Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

SOURCE Government of Canada

For more information (media only), please contact: Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications, Office of Minister of the Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Ministerial Lead for Jasper, 613-790-0373, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]