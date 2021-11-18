Hologic Launches Canadian Results of Inaugural Global Women's Health Index

First Study Representing the Health of 2.5 Billion Women and Girls Globally

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, today shared the Canadian findings from its inaugural Hologic Global Women's Health Index, the world's most comprehensive, globally comparative survey about women's health. Canada ranks 43 out of 116 countries and territories, coming in well behind Australia (9), United Kingdom (12) and United States (26).

Canada's Index findings were discussed during a national event at the Economic Club of Canada today featuring:

Special Keynote from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Komal Minhas , CEO of Karseva Company

CEO of Karseva Company Jennifer Bernard , President and CEO of Women's College Hospital Foundation

, President and CEO of Women's College Hospital Foundation Cora McGuire-Cyrette , Executive Director of the Ontario Native Women's Association

, Executive Director of the Ontario Native Women's Association Harriet Ekperigin, VP Mental Health at Green Shield Canada

"The reality is, when it comes to women's health in Canada, we're still not doing nearly enough," said Jennifer Bernard, President and CEO of Women's College Hospital Foundation. "The Hologic Global Women's Health Index has tapped into serious issues facing Canadian women. This data is essential to better understanding the root of these inequities."

Developed in partnership with Gallup World Poll, the Hologic Global Women's Health Index represents the feelings and actions of approximately 2.5 billion women and girls globally. Its findings are based on the experiences of more than 60,000 women and girls from 116 countries and territories, captured in more than 140 languages.

In Canada, Gallup surveyed a randomly selected, nationally representative sample of 1,006 Canadians aged 15 and older including 535 women and 471 men between August 3 to September 21, 2020.

Key Canadian Findings

The Hologic Global Women's Health Index identifies discrepancies in perceptions related to Canadian women's well-being:

Canada has one the largest gender gaps among high-income countries on the view that domestic violence is a widespread problem: 81% of women say it is vs. 58% of men.

on the view that is a widespread problem: 81% of women say it is vs. 58% of men. Canadian women were significantly more likely in 2020 than in 2019 to say they felt sad for much of the previous day — 36% vs. 26%. There was no corresponding increase among Canadian men.

in 2020 than in 2019 to say they for much of the previous day — 36% vs. 26%. There was no corresponding increase among Canadian men. About one-third of Canadian women with a high school education or less (32%) say they have health problems that keep them from doing things other people their age can do , versus 15% of women with a bachelor's degree or more.

, versus 15% of women with a bachelor's degree or more. Canadian women are behind on their cancer screenings: Only 24% of Canadian women aged 50 to 74 say they have been tested for cancer in the past year — lower than the 33% to 50% range that would be expected if all women in this age range adhered to the national guidelines for breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Only 24% of Canadian women aged 50 to 74 say they have been tested for cancer in the past year — lower than the 33% to 50% range that would be expected if all women in this age range adhered to the national guidelines for breast and cervical cancer screenings. High-income Canadian women are most likely to be satisfied with healthcare availability, with those in the wealthiest 20% of the country's income distribution most likely to be satisfied.

"Women's health is the cornerstone of families, communities, societies and economies. Until now, there has been no single measure to capture or compare the overall state of women's health by country and territory," said Douglas Donovan, Hologic's Vice President & General Manager, Canada and Latin America. "Our ability to track changes allows us to validate whether women's health is improving, here in Canada and at a global level."

While the Hologic Global Women's Health Index was initiated before COVID-19 affected the world, the pandemic and its effects on the already precarious state of women's healthcare — including postponed or canceled preventive care examinations, increased poverty levels, and insufficient access to medical facilities and education — have created a more urgent need for leaders and policymakers to prioritize women's health.



For more information about the Hologic Global Women's Health Index and year one findings, please visit: hologic.womenshealthindex.com.

For the Canada-specific findings, please visit: https://hologic.womenshealthindex.com/en/hologic-pdf-export/CAN/816

