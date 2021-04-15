TORONTO, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., today announced a $50,000 investment in Toronto's Ecohive Inc. to raise awareness of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and help Canadians make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle.

Ecohive is using the funding to develop Torque Network, a mobile application for the Electric Vehicle (EV) community. The new app will provide EV owners, enthusiasts and industry experts with a digital space to learn about EVs, grow their network and communicate with each other through chat features and moderated forums. The app is now available on the Apple iOS store for download in Canada.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEVs by 2040.



The government has invested over $600-million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible. This includes establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadians to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which will further accelerate ZEV adoption through an additional $150 million for infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"With the global pandemic we are seeing Canadians and people all across the world reconnecting with the planet and demanding a higher quality of life that is sustainable. Tech and a little bit of creativity can help us achieve that. This app was created to act as a catalyst for positive change and collaboration through the common appreciation of EVs and other disruptive technologies that are changing the world for the better."

Imran Javer

Torque Network's Product Designer

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected] ; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

