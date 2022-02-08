ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada's climate targets and keeping our air clean. That's why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing and driving emissions-free electric cars in Ontario and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of $495,000 to two organizations in Newfoundland and Labrador to support zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects. These projects will help Canadians know about the clean options available when choosing their next vehicle.

Drive Electric NL will receive a $295,000 investment to establish an Electric Vehicle Resource Centre to encourage ZEV adoption throughout the province. Those visiting the Centre will have the opportunity to test drive an electric vehicle and learn more about ZEVs through information sessions. The centre will also serve as a home base for a travelling roadshow, which will offer in-person information sessions across the province, led by electric vehicle (EV) ambassadors.

Similarly, a project under takeCHARGE — a joint energy efficiency initiative between Newfoundland Power Inc. and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro — will receive a $200,000 investment to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in electric vehicles through outreach and education campaigns in the province. The project will also allow for EV demonstration events to provide drivers with information such as range, charging infrastructure and total cost of ownership.

Federal funding for both projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs and public charging and refueling infrastructure.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"Through investments such as the ones announced today, we're equipping Canadians with the awareness and knowledge they need to confidently make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle. Ensuring easy access to ZEVs across Canada is a critical part of our plan to lower emissions and achieve our international climate goals. Through these and similar investments, we are putting more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The transition to zero-emission vehicles is well underway. Investments in ZEV knowledge and infrastructure will help Newfoundlanders and Labradorians access greener options to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Labour

"Drive Electric NL is excited for the opportunity to help more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles. The EV Resource Centre will be a catalyst for EV adoption in Newfoundland and Labrador by encouraging and guiding owners to make their next car electric."

Jon Seary

Co-owner, Drive Electric NL

"The interest in electric vehicles is increasing in Newfoundland and Labrador, and we are committed to helping reduce the barriers to make it easier for customers to choose to purchase one. Through education and awareness campaigns, we hope to help customers gain a better understanding of the many benefits of EVs to ensure they have everything they need to make informed decisions. We are also looking forward to future demonstration events that will offer customers the opportunity to actually see how EVs drive and ask the experts about range, charging and availability."

Byron Chubbs

Vice President of Engineering and Energy Supply, Newfoundland Power

"Newfoundland and Labrador is a great place to drive electric — Hydro is proud to generate over 80 percent of our province's electricity from clean, renewable sources. As interest in electric vehicle use continues to grow in our province, initiatives like this help ensure information is available to customers as they decide to make the switch and become an EV owner."

Jennifer Williams

President and CEO, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

