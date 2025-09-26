GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - In a continued effort to protect the health of people in Canada and the environment, the federal government is taking the next step in addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS are a class of thousands of human-made substances that are also known as "forever chemicals". These substances do not break down easily and have been found to be harmful to human health and the environment.

Earlier this year, the federal government proposed a multi-phase risk management approach for PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers. Today, the Government is publishing the consultation document on Phase 1 of the proposed risk management for the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers. This phase proposes to address all known remaining uses of PFAS that are not already regulated in firefighting foams.

PFAS-containing firefighting foams, also known as aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF), are used to put out dangerous fires that involve flammable liquids. These foams are mainly used in civil and military aviation and in the chemical and petroleum industries. They are also used to put out fires aboard ships, at shore facilities, and in other industrial settings that use hazardous products. The foams are a significant source of PFAS contamination in drinking water and the environment. The proposed actions in Phase 1 aim to reduce releases of PFAS to the environment and drive the transition to safer alternatives.

The Government of Canada is committed to engagement and collaboration with all stakeholders to help inform decision making. Interested parties are invited to provide their input on the consultation document until November 25, 2025. The comments received will be considered in the development of proposed regulations.

Quotes

"The federal government is actively addressing the issue of PFAS due to their potential to significantly harm both the environment and Canadians. By proposing a phase-out of PFAS in firefighting foams, we aim to reduce harmful exposures and prevent further contamination. This transition will also facilitate the adoption of effective alternatives for combatting these hazardous fires, thereby supporting efforts to protect public health, ecosystems, and the environment."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The risks to our health and the environment from PFAS in firefighting foams build up over time. We are taking action to improve the health and well-being of Canadians now and to protect future generations from exposure to these harmful substances."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

Quick facts

In humans, exposure to PFAS has the potential to cause effects on multiple organs and systems, including the liver, kidneys, thyroid, immune system, nervous system, metabolism, body weight, reproduction, and development.

In wildlife, PFAS have been shown to cause toxicity to the immune and nervous systems and general effects on growth, reproduction, and development.

On March 8, 2025 , the State of PFAS Report published by Environment and Climate Change Canada and Health Canada concluded that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, are harmful to the environment and human health.

, the published by Environment and Climate Change Canada and Health Canada concluded that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, are harmful to the environment and human health. The Government of Canada assessed PFAS as a class (a group). This approach helps prevent the substitution of one regulated PFAS for another unregulated PFAS that potentially possesses similar hazardous properties.

assessed PFAS as a class (a group). This approach helps prevent the substitution of one regulated PFAS for another unregulated PFAS that potentially possesses similar hazardous properties. The Risk Management Approach for PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, was published on March 8, 2025 . It proposes to take new risk management actions through a phased approach under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). Phase 1 is addressing PFAS that are not already regulated in firefighting foams. Phase 2 will address the uses of PFAS not needed for the protection of health, safety, or the environment, which includes consumer applications. Phase 3 will address the uses of PFAS that require further consideration and for which there may not be feasible alternatives.

. It proposes to take new risk management actions through a phased approach under the (CEPA). The Government of Canada has proposed to add the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to CEPA. Adding PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to Schedule 1 to CEPA will enable the Government to implement the actions proposed in the different phases of the Risk Management Approach.

has proposed to add the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to CEPA. Adding PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, to Schedule 1 to CEPA will enable the Government to implement the actions proposed in the different phases of the Risk Management Approach. Canada already regulates a number of PFAS via regulations, such as the Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations (PCTSR). The Government of Canada published the proposed Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations, 2022, in May 2022 , which would further restrict three subgroups of PFAS and repeal and replace the current Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations, 2012. These regulatory changes propose to phase out the remaining uses of "C8 AFFF" in Canada with only a few time-limited exemptions for remaining critical uses that cannot be phased out right away.

