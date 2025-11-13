Design features historic Montréal hanukkiyah, honouring the Festival of Lights.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post is marking Hanukkah this year with a new stamp that honours Jewish heritage, resilience and the enduring symbolism of the Festival of Lights.

The new stamp features a brass hanukkiyah adorned with decorative lions alongside elements related to the story of Hanukkah. Crafted in Western Europe in the early 1900s, the artifact is now part of the Aron Museum's collection at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Montréal, which houses more than two dozen Hanukkah menorahs.

Celebrated over eight days and nights, Hanukkah commemorates the miracle of the oil during the reconsecration of Judaism's holiest site, the Temple in Jerusalem, in 165 BCE. According to Jewish tradition, the Temple's menorah burned for eight days despite there being only enough oil for one.

This year, Jewish people around the world will celebrate Hanukkah from sundown on December 14 to sundown on December 22. Central to the celebration is the lighting of a hanukkiyah, a candelabrum with eight candles or oil holders and a central candle, called a shamash, to light the others.

A symbol of the Jewish people

Lions figure prominently in the design of the brass hanukkiyah featured on this year's Hanukkah stamp. Long seen as symbols of strength and courage in many cultures, lions also represent the Tribe of Judah and, by extension, the Jewish people. The central lion figures on the hanukkiyah echo the throne of King Solomon, which was said to be flanked by lion statues.

Other design elements reflect the Hanukkah story. The crown symbolizes the Torah and the return of Jewish kingship after Jewish fighters reclaimed Jerusalem from foreign rule. The menorah below the crown recalls the menorah that burned continuously in the Temple. The Star of David holds the shamash.

The hanukkiyah was donated to the Aron Museum at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Montréal in 1960.

Canada Post is proud to showcase this historic hanukkiyah, celebrating the faith and cultural legacy at the heart of Hanukkah. This stamp is part of a series of annual issues commemorating holidays cherished by Canadians of diverse faiths, including Christmas, Diwali and Eid.

About the stamp

The stamp was photographed by Matthew Liteplo, designed by Subplot Design Inc., and printed by Lowe-Martin. The issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover cancelled in Montréal.

Available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

For links to images of the stamps and other products, and more resources:

External folder with high-resolution images

