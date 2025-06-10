PRINCE ALBERT, SK , June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post will issue a new set of stamps honouring three Indigenous leaders on June 20, a day ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21). Julia Haogak Ogina, Sophie McDougall and Bruce Starlight will each be featured on a stamp for their dedication to preserving the culture and languages of their Inuit, Métis and First Nations communities.

Sophie McDougall (1928-2023) was a passionate Michif Language Keeper who shared extensive knowledge of her Métis culture and language with generations of students and community members over her long life. For over 20 years, she was an Elder with the Prince Albert Métis Women's Association, where she spent many years as a devoted schoolteacher and translated books and other materials into Michif.

The upcoming stamp set is the fourth in Canada Post's Indigenous Leaders multi-year stamp series. Launched in 2022, the series highlights the contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders who have dedicated their lives to preserving their cultures and improving the quality of life of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

The stamps are each being unveiled and celebrated at separate local events. The unveiling and celebration of the stamps honouring Julia Haogak Ogina and Bruce Starlight will be on June 13 and June 19 respectively.

WHAT: Stamp unveiling event honouring Michif Language Keeper Sophie McDougall WHEN: Tuesday, June 17 at 11 a.m. CST WHERE: Art Hauser Centre, 690 Gary Anderson Way, Prince Albert, Sask.

