OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - On National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), Canada Post will issue a new set of stamps paying tribute to the lives and legacies of three Indigenous leaders and activists. Nellie Cournoyea, George Manuel and Thelma Chalifoux will each be featured on a stamp in recognition of their incredible commitment and contributions to the fight for Indigenous rights.

Métis activist Thelma Chalifoux, the first Indigenous woman appointed to the Senate of Canada, was a committed advocate for social justice and women's and Indigenous rights. Her stamp will be unveiled in St. Albert, Alta., on Tuesday, June 13.

The upcoming stamp set is the second release of Canada Post's Indigenous Leaders stamp series. Launched in 2022, the series highlights the contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders who have dedicated their lives to preserving their cultures and improving the quality of life of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Before being issued on June 21, the stamps are each being unveiled at separate local events. The unveilings of the stamps honouring former Premier of Northwest Territories Nellie Cournoyea, and George Manuel will take place on June 11 and June 12, respectively.

WHAT: Thelma Chalifoux stamp unveiling event

SPECIAL GUESTS:

Family and friends of Thelma Chalifoux, including son Robert Coulter,daughter Sharon Morin, and granddaughter Leslie Deschamps

Elder Joyce Beaver

Melanie Omeniho, President, Les Femmes Michif Otispemisiwak – Women of the Métis Nation

Doug Ettinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Post

Local Indigenous fiddler and jig dancers

WHERE: Michif Cultural Connections, 9 Mission Avenue, St. Albert, Alta.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 13 at 1 pm MT

