New stamps will honour lives and legacies of Nellie Cournoyea, George Manuel and Thelma Chalifoux

This news release is also available to read in Inuinnaqtun, Sallirmiutun, Secwepemc and Cree.

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post will once again mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 by issuing a set of stamps honouring three Indigenous leaders.

Nellie Cournoyea, George Manuel and Thelma Chalifoux will each be featured on a stamp recognizing their dedication to advocate for the rights of the Inuit, First Nations and Métis communities they proudly served.

This stamp issue is the second in Canada Post's multi-year Indigenous Leaders stamp series, launched last year. Each stamp will be unveiled at local events in Ulukhaktok, Northwest Territories, North Vancouver, British Columbia and St. Albert, Alberta.

Nellie Cournoyea stamp unveiling event: June 11, 1:30 pm (Mountain Time), Ulukhaktok, N.W.T.

Nellie Cournoyea (b. 1940) has devoted her life to fighting for Indigenous self-determination and Inuit empowerment. Selected as Premier of the Northwest Territories in 1991, she became the first Indigenous woman to head a provincial or territorial government in Canada. She played a key role in the discussions leading to the creation of Nunavut, and after leaving office in 1995, she served for 20 years as chair and chief executive officer of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation. An Officer of the Order of Canada, Cournoyea is currently chair of the Nutrition North Canada Advisory Board and vice-chair of the Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation.

George Manuel stamp unveiling event: June 12, 1 pm (Pacific Time), North Vancouver, B.C.

George Manuel (1921-1989) was a First Nations political leader, author and champion of Indigenous Peoples. Over the course of a political career that spanned four decades, he held many influential roles and worked to improve the social, economic and political conditions of First Nations people in Canada. His efforts contributed to the inclusion of Indigenous and treaty rights in the Canadian Constitution. Co-founder of the Center for World Indigenous Studies, Manuel was nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize and received many acknowledgments for his work, including an appointment as Officer of the Order of Canada.

Thelma Chalifoux stamp unveiling event: June 13, 1 pm (Mountain Time), St. Albert, Alta.

Thelma Chalifoux (1929-2017) was a Métis activist who channelled the strength she gained from her own personal challenges to help others and fight against discrimination. The first Indigenous woman appointed to the Senate of Canada in 1997, she devoted her life to improving the welfare of her people, particularly Métis women. She was instrumental in helping create provincial programs for Indigenous Peoples in the areas of housing, education and social assistance. Chalifoux also served as Métis Elder in Residence at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and helped found the Métis museum and resource centre Michif Cultural Connections, located in St. Albert.

The new stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada starting June 21.

