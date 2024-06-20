OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - On National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), Canada Post will issue a new set of stamps honouring three Indigenous leaders. Elisapie, Josephine Mandamin and Christi Belcourt will each be featured on a stamp in recognition of their environmental advocacy and championing the rights and cultures of their Inuit, First Nations and Métis communities.

Christi Belcourt is a Métis visual artist and environmentalist known for her intricate paintings that emulate Métis floral beadwork. She uses her talent to advocate for the protection of land and water and to support Indigenous knowledge, culture and language. Canada Post will be celebrating her stamp at an event in Ottawa on Thursday, June 25.

The upcoming stamp set is the third in Canada Post's Indigenous Leaders stamp series. Launched in 2022, the series highlights the contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders who have dedicated their lives to preserving their cultures and improving the quality of life of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

The stamps are each being unveiled and celebrated at separate local events. The unveilings of the stamps honouring Elisapie and Josephine Mandamin took place on June 13 and June 18, respectively.

WHAT: Christi Belcourt stamp celebration event

SPECIAL GUESTS:

Christi Belcourt

Family and friends of Christi Belcourt

Rindala El-Hage, Vice-President, Finance and Controller, Canada Post

Cassidy Caron, President, Metis National Council

Maria Campbell, Métis Elder, author, playwright, broadcaster and filmmaker

WHERE: Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health, 299 Montréal Rd, Vanier, Ontario, K1L 7G1

WHEN: Thursday, June 25 at 11 am EDT

Other stamps in this issue

The stamps honouring Elisapie and Josephine Mandamin were unveiled in Montréal on June 13 and in Thunder Bay, Ontario, on June 18, respectively.

SOURCE Canada Post

