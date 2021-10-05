Gable has been drawing his witty cartoons for daily newspapers for more than 40 years, including more than three decades as the editorial cartoonist for The Globe and Mail . He earned degrees in fine art and in education and penned his first published editorial cartoon for a student newspaper while in university. In 1977, he began freelancing editorial cartoons once a week for the Brockville Recorder and Times while teaching high school art in Brockville, Ontario. In 1980, he became an editorial cartoonist for the Regina Leader-Post , where he worked for seven years before joining The Globe and Mail in 1987 .

Gable captures the voices of average citizens in his cartoons and how they see decisions made by the powers that be. He regularly uses satire and sarcasm to highlight important issues facing our country and the world. He has won seven National Newspaper Awards for editorial cartooning. In 2018, he was invested as a Member of the Order of Canada. His citation said he's "a legend within the editorial cartooning community" and that his work "embodies our national sense of humour, namely our ability to laugh at ourselves and our institutions."

Canada Post unveils five stamps

Canada Post's other stamps in this set pay tribute to Serge Chapleau (La Presse, unveiled October 4), Terry Mosher (Montreal Gazette, October 6), Duncan Macpherson (Toronto Star, October 7) and Bruce MacKinnon (The Chronicle Herald, October 8). A live panel discussion with the cartoonists and Ian Macpherson, Duncan's son, will be held online on October 8 at 11 am, ET. Register for the webcast here.

The Editorial Cartoonists stamps and collectibles will be available on canadapost.ca and at post offices starting October 8. For images of the stamps, in-depth information on the editorial cartoonists and other products, check out the following:

About the stamp issue

Canada Post's newest stamp issue celebrates five of Canada's greatest editorial cartoonists, whose thought-provoking and seminal work has helped shape our national fabric over the last half-century. The five award-winning cartoonists, each honoured with their own stamp, are some of our country's best journalists and storytellers. Their powerful drawings have been important fixtures in some of Canada's most prominent and influential newspapers for decades.

Armed with pencils, ink and razor-sharp wit, these editorial cartoonists have boiled down complex issues into a single image – providing pointed commentary on important domestic and world events. Challenging the status quo and tackling controversial subjects head-on, their work has transcended politics and played an important role in upholding Canadian democratic freedoms.

These talented Canadian artists have made us laugh, reflect and cry with cartoons that tap into the emotions of a country. Their combination of humour and art has enlightened and entertained us, contributed to national debate, and brought attention to unfairness and injustice. Canada Post is proud to honour their enormous contributions to Canadian media and society.

